Mother and sister watch on as murder accused fronts court

A man accused of the murder of Miandetta man Joel Carter appeared in Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday.
Wrigley has been charged with allegedly murdering Mr Carter between 6pm on January 22 and 7.45am on January 25 this year.
Following extensive inquiries, homicide squad detectives had arrested Wrigley during a vehicle stop on Garden Avenue, Ravenswood, at 3.33pm on Tuesday, March 28.
The defence solicitor, Uzma Sherieff, said no representations had been made in his case yet. She added that a release application would not be filed regarding the case.
Wrigley's mother and sister were present in the court gallery.
Considering the "serious" nature of the charge, magistrate Aaron Tang said the case would be taken up by the Director for Public Prosecutions.
Wrigley is to reappear in Dubbo Local Court on May 25 via audio-visual link.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.