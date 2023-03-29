Every year, the Canola Cup goes down as one of the biggest events in Eugowra.
But in 2023, it has a challenger.
That challenger will be the ANZAC Day Carnival of Cups, after a decision was made to move the annual Forbes event to Eugowra, due to Forbes' Harness Racing track suffering significant damage after flooding.
The day will double as a massive flood relief effort with the Cup worth $20,000 and other races valued at $10,000.
Group 1 winning driver Cameron Hart will be part of the lineup, along with metropolitan-based New Zealander Jack Trainor.
The ever-consistent Robert Morris will also make an appearance along with youngster Josh Gallagher.
Bathurst's Gold Crown winning driver Amanda Turnbull will join her brother Nathan Turnbull at the event while the legendary Bernie Hewitt will also make the trip. Another Central West local, Mat Rue, is also participating.
And while that list is already impressive, race caller and organisor Michael Dumesny is excited by two additions from the Hunter Valley in Grace Panella and Blake Hughes.
"When floods first happened we put a call out to drivers and they put a donation from their winning drives," he said.
"Grace and Blake were two of the first to jump in on that and it's only fitting to have them as part of the race."
With this event, Eugowra Harness Racing Club will add to its usual two racing days throughout the year that are the Canola Cup heats and finals.
Just like Eugowra, Forbes also hosts two a year, however the club is still on the mend since floods.
Dumesny explained the idea of the ANZAC Day meeting will be to make Eugowra the home of harness racing for one day of non-stop festivities.
"We're planning on it being Harness Racing's biggest day of the scene out here in the central west by bringing these drivers, bands and bars," he said.
"SKY racing are sending a crew for full coverage - it's going to be next level, and bigger than anything we've seen out here in the central west racing wise."
Fundraising from the event will go towards the Eugowra community in its efforts to get back on track.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.
