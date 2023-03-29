As this column goes to print we are on the verge of the most important week of the Christian Calendar.
This week is known as Holy Week since it celebrates the death and resurrection of Jesus, the very foundation of our Christian faith.
Like Christmas, the real meaning of Easter has been overtaken by many things, most particularly the abundance of eggs and bunnies, and the commercialisation of calling the sacred days the holiday period.
On Sunday, April 2 we will remember the Day the crowd wanted to make Jesus their King, tearing branches off the trees and throwing their coats on the pathway to create a welcoming carpet for the man they wanted to make the new King of Israel.
This was not Jesus' intention, and he disappeared from their sight. This is the Day we call Palm Sunday.
On the following Friday the same crowd was shouting to crucify him and is the Day we recollect Jesus' crucifixion and death, known as Good Friday.
To complete the week we have the most significant event in our Christian faith when we celebrate Jesus' Resurrection from the Dead. New life! New beginning!
That seems quite topical for all of us who have followed the election process over these weeks.
With Labor regaining power after a long time in opposition we can expect a new beginning under the leadership of Chris Minns and can only hope and pray that justice, commonsense and respect for the dignity of all people, irrespective of their colour, race or creed will be embedded in the discussions and decision making of our new leaders.
There are so many issues that need further intervention and resolution at our state level, as well as the upcoming referendum about the Voice of our Aboriginal brothers and sisters at the federal level, and of course, the federal election itself.
At all levels, we need just wages for properly qualified people to bolster up the staffing levels in struggling facilities especially in education, aged care, nursing, palliative care and hospitality.
There is an old saying that applies in this field - "the labourer is worthy of his hire".
Nobody should be expected to be satisfied with under payment or lack of proper recompense.
We can all stop, look and listen to the implications of Holy week, not holiday week, as we start to celebrate the upcoming Resurrection of Jesus on which our Christian faith is founded.
With our new Labour Government settling into its newly elected role, we can only hope and pray that the two commandments Jesus described as essential to our way of life - Love God, and Love one another - will become evident in their governance.
Congratulations to all the people who put themselves forward for the election especially our successful local member, Phil Donato.
Happy Easter to all our readers. May the Risen Jesus find a place in our hearts and minds.
