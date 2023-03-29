Pub brawl sparks police assault: Cops kicked and pepper spray used

A brawl at a hotel in the middle of the night has been a turning point for a man who needs to stop drinking alcohol and deal with his grief, according to a magistrate.
John Charles Bortolazzo, 33, of Stewart Street, Bathurst, has been placed on a community correction order (CCO) for 18 months after he pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on March 22 to:
According to court documents, police were called to a hotel on William Street in Bathurst just after midnight on February 11, 2023, where two men were fighting in front of the bar.
Police - who initially went to the site for an unrelated matter - took hold of the person closest to them, who was Bortolazzo, and escorted him to the front of the hotel.
Bortolazzo claimed someone had touched his girlfriend before he began to argue with police and try to stop his arrest.
After he was taken to the ground and dosed with capsicum spray, Bortolazzo was put in the back of a police car as officers called the ambulance.
The court heard Bortolazzo lost consciousness as paramedics arrived, who rubbed his sternum to try and wake him.
It wasn't until he was taken out of the car by police that he woke and begun to kick and strike at officers.
Bortolazzo, who continued to resist police, was eventually arrested and put back in the police car to be taken to Bathurst Police Station.
While in a cell at the station, Bortolazzo kicked, punched and headbutted the walls.
As a result of Bortolazzo's behaviour, police had cuts, abrasions, soreness and swelling to various parts of their bodies.
The entire incident, including the run in with police, was captured on CCTV footage and body worn video.
A self-represented Bortolazzo told the court during sentencing he has a "problem to fix" after he attributed his behaviour to a relationship breakdown.
"I made a mistake that night. I know I have a problem," he said.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said it was time Bortolazzo learned to deal with his grief without reaching for some flavour of alcohol.
"You were not acting as a grown man should. This behaviour is not appropriate for you or our community," Ms Ellis said.
Bortolazzo must do 100 hours of unpaid community service work as part of his CCO.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.