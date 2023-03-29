Bumper line-up of stalls confirmed for popular village markets

Now in its 16th year the Millthorpe Markets is back again with 280 stalls all ready to deliver the kind of shopping experience you can't get anywhere else.
In April 2022 the location of Millthorpe Public School's new building had just been fenced off, and now the new building is only weeks away from being finished.
Over the years, they've raised significant funds for Millthorpe Public School through gate takings, a barbecue, cake stall, drink stand and stallholder fees.
The April market, which is on this Sunday, April 2, just like Christmas one, will be held on Redmond Oval only as the school's grounds are still off limits.
That aside the markets are so popular with stallholders that there is never a problem finding enough stallholders to fill Redmond Oval.
There will be ample food outlets open on the day from well known locals such as Bull N Smoke BBQ and Trang Hue Vietnamese to Arancia Pizza, OMG Donuts, Swirl and Dip, Epic Wedges, Mini Dutch Pancakes, Thorns Coffee and Brasserie Bread to name just a few.
Committee member Michelle Slack-Smith said the entire market is organised by volunteers with an overall market coordinator, a traffic coordinator as well as cake stall and barbecue coordinators all being supported by the parents and teachers at the school.
"It really is a remarkable effort put in by the Millthorpe Public School community to help the school grow," she said.
The Millthorpe Markets is on Sunday, April 2.
