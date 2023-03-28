On March 18, Avoca Beach Rugby Sharks travelled to Orange for what is now an annual preseason trial against Orange City at Pride Park and a combined City and Emus women's match at Endeavour Oval.
The day started at Endeavour Oval with both sides welcoming playing 12-a-side up from the 10's last year.
Playing three 15 minutes segments braving the heat, newcomers to both sides were led around the park by the more experienced players with tries scored aplenty which was a good example of developing rugby both here in Orange and on the coast.
In the end the visiting team won the day but both sides agreed it was about the development and the fun of the game rather than who won or lost on the day.
Over at Pride Park conditions were not any cooler with the men's teams playing two games.
The first game was unfortunately cut short due to an injury with Avoca just on top. In the first grade trial the Lions jumped out to an early 12-0 lead off the back of some excellent rugby before Avoca worked their way into the game and scored 29 unanswered points.
In all the games both sides looked to play running rugby and the physicality of the games is not normally witnessed in early season trials.
Coaches of all the sides will be pleased with many aspects of the trials and all have something to build on for the season ahead.
The Sharks look forward to visiting again next year and we all wish a speedy recovery to the injured player.
