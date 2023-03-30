The face of Orange is changing and so with it are the businesses.
Alex Pilcher is the owner of The White Place and recently made the decision to open her Byng Street store seven days a week.
"Locals were definitely calling for us to open on Sundays," she said.
"Everyone is busy and they just needed that extra day. The other big reason for the change was the growing number of tourists coming to town."
The change began at the beginning of March, coinciding with the Orange Running Festival.
"It has been successful and every Sunday has been really busy, so it's working out well," Mrs Pilcher added.
"It's really exceeded expectations. We always opened on Sundays in December, but have never done it throughout the year, so it is a little bit of a trial, but we're pleased by what we have seen."
While the change has been good for the business itself, what it has also allowed Mrs Pilcher to do is hire more staff.
"We're bringing in more people and giving everyone more work," she added.
But that's not the only change happening at the three-pronged business.
Natalie Fagan, who has worked for The White Place for the past 18 months, will soon be taking over ownership of the events side of the company.
Having either worked in Sydney or overseas for the past ten years, Ms Fagan boasts a resume that includes creating Hamish and Andy's Spit Roast Party and organising live music events for Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry and P!nk.
The born and bred in Bathurst woman said she was keen to reconnect with the area she grew up.
"It's nice to come back this way and work in the Central West," she added.
"I will be coming in to expand on what Johnny and Alex have already established, so people can expect the same expert service and products for hire."
With the events side of the business largely focusing on weddings, Ms Fagan was keen help couples celebrate their special day.
"It's similar to what I was already doing, just on a different scale. You're working with a couple and it's a bit more intimate, but it's really nice to tackle that space," she said.
"Anyone that reaches out to us, we can plan your wedding from start to finish. We can work with all your vendors from catering to photography to make your day work for you. Every wedding is bespoke, so we tailor it to how everyone wants it."
Ms Fagan will officially take over the new role at the beginning of July.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
