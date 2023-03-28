They're the youngest in the Orange Water Polo opens competition and that's what makes KWS Barracudas so dangerous.
The finals will be played on Thursday with the students qualifying in second place after a strong season in the pool.
Defending champs Jet Turtles lead the table with Platypus Silver coming in third.
Barracudas coach Gus Wilson said qualifying second is proof of the growth the students have undergone this season.
"I think it's a testament to their hard work and ongoing commitment to training," Wilson said.
"Water polo is a tough sport and these kids have been up early every Monday and Tuesday morning for training."
KWS Barracudas will take on Platypus Silver in the preliminary final, with the winner to play the Jets for the crown.
Barracudas enjoyed a strong win over Platypus Silver in the early stages of the season, but their last round game against Jet Turtles was stormed out.
"We've worked really hard on the raw basics - being in position for defence, setting up a coordinated attack and communicating with one another," Wilson said.
"Plenty of room to improve but it's been great to see the students start to understand the mechanics of the game and how they can use those principles to play a better brand of polo."
Platypus Silver will provide a great challenge for Kinross after really finding some form in the second half of the season.
In the intermediates preliminary final at 4pm, KWS Killer Whales and KWS Mantas will go head-to-head.
They played out a 3-all draw in their first encounter this season, but Killer Whales have since scored two victories against their clubmates.
Waiting for them in the final at 4.45pm will be Orange Water Dragons, who have only suffered one loss this season, which was to the Killer Whales.
In the juniors finals, Orange Water Dragons and Orange Lear Jets will play-off for third in what should be a tight clash at 4pm.
KWS clubmates Kraken and Hydra will do battle for the junior crown at 4.30pm.
The opens preliminary final will be played at 5.30pm at the Orange Aquatic Centre this Thursday, with the grand final at 6.15pm.
Spectators are welcome.
