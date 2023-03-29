FOOD Week may have kicked off last week but there are still plenty of events to get involved in.
The night markets, Sampson Street Long Lunch and Forage are the three big events that FOOD Week is built around.
Two of those have come and gone with Forage remaining on Saturday April 1. Tickets sold out at the start of the year however there are still some events for people to get around.
One such is the FOOD Week Sunday producers' market and brunch, held on April 2 in Cook Park.
While many events in the FOOD Week itinerary require bookings and tickets to be bought, the market is completely free.
Orange 360's Ned Sweetapple said it was the perfect way to end the festivities and encouraged people to come along and see what was on offer, even if it just meant buying a coffee and checking out the stalls.
"Those bigger things have sold out but we do have the Sunday producer markets and brunch," she said.
"That's a nice little end to the week. The committee this year has really been trying to grow that, there's about 22 stalls in Cook Park.
"It's very relaxed, there will be music, bacon and egg rolls, coffee, boxes of fruit.
"This year for the first time we've also put together a Forage case of wine so the wines served during that event will also be available for purchase at the markets.
"It's a way of trying to extend the impact of the work that has been done this week and so people can take that away and become promoters of the region."
For those wanting something a little different, Orange City deputy mayor and Juru man Gerald Power is hosting an evening of gourmet First Nations cuisine on Friday at Phillip Shaw wines.
He will prepare emu, crocodile, smoked kangaroo, barramundi, and Murray River Cod along with a range of native herbs and spices and each dish will be paired with a Phillip Shaw wine.
The Millthorpe Markets are also back for another year with 280 stalls confirmed for the event on Sunday.
Redmond Oval will be the venue for the 2023 edition and visitors can sample goodies from the likes of Bull N Smoke BBQ and Trang Hue Vietnamese to Arancia Pizza, OMG Donuts, Swirl and Dip, Epic Wedges, Mini Dutch Pancakes, Thorns Coffee and Brasserie Bread.
Where: Cook Park
When: Sunday, April 2
Time: 8:30am to 12:30pm
Cost: Free
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.