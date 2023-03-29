Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Free Cook Park producers' market a chance to get involved in Orange FOOD Week

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated March 29 2023 - 12:10pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

FOOD Week may have kicked off last week but there are still plenty of events to get involved in.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

More local stories
'Long-term player for Australia': Litchfield a chance at first baggy green after Ashes selection
No comments
Ellyse Perry and Phoebe Litchfield will be part of Australia's Ashes squad. Picture by Albert Perez - CA/Cricket Australia via Getty Images
Under water last year, this servo is returning with a fresh new look
No comments
Changing from Molong BP to Pearl Energy, employees Libby Peschka and Nilam Patel with new retail manager Ketul Patel with 'exciting' rebranding taking place. Picture by Jude Keogh.
FOOD WEEK 2023 | Social photos from March 24-25 - Part II
NIGHT MARKET: Ben Morris, Stacey Cornish, Abby McAnally, Jen Westbrook, Adelaide Arthur.
'It was a penis': Pregnant woman's shock after stranger knocks on door
No comments
Irene Sarno was left scared and confused after a stranger showed her a picture of a penis on Sunday night. Picture by Jude Keogh.
More from my region
Bathurst blasts March rainfall average out of the water
Western Advocate
Western Advocate
No comments
A wet Machattie Park on Wednesday morning.
From shy child to show steward, Emma-Jane encourages youths to compete
Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal
No comments
Emma-Jane Lovell was eight years old when she first became involved in the Dubbo Show. Now, she's stewarding the Young Farmers Challenge. Picture by Belinda Soole
Coach Adam O'Brien says the Knights are on a mission to beat Manly in Mudgee
Mudgee Guardian
Mudgee Guardian
Knights coach Adam O'Brien. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
'We're pleased': 6 Hour tickets tracking above 2022 numbers
Western Advocate
Western Advocate
The 2023 Bathurst 6 Hour has attracted a field of 66 cars. Picture contributed
More national stories
'We are so sorry': PM apologises to Vietnam veterans
Vietnam veteran Colleen Thurgar received a medallion from Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. (Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS)
Supermarket meltdown over influencer-backed drink
No comments
An Australian supermarket is overrun by teenagers desperate to get their hands on the Prime Hydration drink. Picture by TikTok.
'It was a penis': Pregnant woman's shock after stranger knocks on door
Irene Sarno was left scared and confused after a stranger showed her a picture of a penis on Sunday night. Picture by Jude Keogh.
How to take the shock out of your energy bills
No comments
Power transmission towers. Picture by Alyoshine via Canva