Many people think the Ronald McDonald House Charities has everything to do with fast-food conglomerate, McDonald's.
Some of the region's CEOs from the Central West house's recent 'Walk In My Shoes' fundraising event thought the same thing, too.
But the story involves the Philadelphia Eagles National Football League team, a man in 'Macca's' marketing at the time and a promotion for 'Shamrock Shakes'.
Though what essentially started that first 'Ronnie's House' in 1974 on Spruce Street in Philadelphia exists mainly because of the woman pictured above.
Dying at the age of 97 on September 29 in 2022, the late Dr Audrey Evans co-founded Ronald McDonald House Charities.
She was chief of oncology at the Philadelphia Children's Hospital from 1969 for decades after.
It's said that Dr Evans had snuck a child's pet rabbit in her pocket from their fears of undergoing cancer treatment during her time there, allowing pet parakeets into oxygen tents on other occasions and hamsters into radiation chambers for added comfort.
In an interview during the Modern Hero documentary series in 2017, Dr Evans admitted she "did things differently" during her 20-year career at that hospital.
But she was also an instrumental part of groundbreaking cancer research helping children with cancer to this day.
Accurately diagnosing the most common type of childhood cancer, Dr Evans made breakthroughs with neuroblastoma research.
Infant death rates eventually halved, and 80 per cent of children with the disease survive the battle today because of it.
Key parts of the cancer staging system is thanks to the late doctor, which spares kids from aggressive treatment who aren't yet required to have it or don't need it.
Because of Dr Evans' research, many children today are now able to bypass gruelling chemotherapy treatment altogether.
The young York-born girl from the United Kingdom had initially gone abroad to the United States in 1953 on a Fulbright Scholarship; despite the gender inequalities that loomed over women's heads during her medical studies at Edinburgh.
Because she'd always dreamt of becoming a doctor and her parents encouraged that vision.
Barred from using a 'males-only' cafeteria and dormitory at the Royal Infirmary teaching hospital, Dr Evans also revealed in the same documentary that shared, 'lock-free' bathrooms were unavoidable.
She'd sing loudly to keep her male counterparts away while she showered.
Winding up at Boston Children's Hospital after graduating, a drawing on the wall of a researcher there showed a circle of caregivers with family members in the middle of it.
It got her wondering about just how much the relatives of ill children are impacted in that process.
A family with a sick child is a sick family.- Dr Audrey Evans on illness affecting all.
"So you must think about everybody," she said, "the siblings, the mother, the father, maybe grandmother. You must remember that they're part of a group."
During her work Dr Evans spoke of families sleeping in cars before RMHC houses existed.
Hospital wards and hallways filled with relatives of children who'd fallen seriously ill, it's said she'd used her own credit card to check parents into motels from time to time, or organised hostel accommodation close to the hospital for relatives of those kids.
"I knew a lot of them were going to die and I could talk about dying," she'd said, "[but] one of the best things you can do is to be there and to share."
Dr Evans desperately wanted to keep families together during a time that's unimaginable for most parents.
Which is why she shared her vision of wanting to create lodging for those relatives after the Philadelphia Eagles NFL team came to Dr Evans with a cheque of $100,000 raised from donations.
The fundraising had kicked off on behalf of one of the squad's three year old daughters; a child who'd been diagnosed with and battling leukemia.
"I gratefully accepted [the cheque]," she told the Philadelphia Inquirer during an interview, "but said 'what I really need is money for a house,' ".
With the NFL team also sponsored by McDonald's, the squad took Dr Evans' idea to the restaurant chain's advertising contact for the region.
All proceeds from a 'shamrock shakes' promotion ended up going to the cause, but under one condition - to name that first Spruce Street house after the company's well-known clown, Ronald McDonald.
Going national since that day, there's now 378 houses around the globe, across 62 countries and regions today.
Of those, there are 18 RMHC in Australia under 11 chapters; and one of those chapters is Orange-based house in the Central West.
Since its opening in April of 2015, it's accommodated more than 1200 families with children who are undergoing hospital treatment.
"It's just opened my eyes, especially around the perception that [RMHC] is only for really, really sick children or that it's about a big corporate name," CEO of AEH1, David Thompson told the Central Western Daily in an interview on Friday.
"What it's really like here is that it's about supporting families with children across a whole range of medical needs, including those battling through mental health struggles."
A Central West parent, who will remain anonymous, also recently shared of their "home away from home" experience in the house.
With the house and its many "incredible" volunteers, they said it gives families hopes.
"I was exhausted and I'd been crying hysterically, it was rough. But then I walked through these doors and I just melted into [a volunteer's] arms," the parent said during the interview.
"To see a familiar face and be around people who get it, it was a relief. I thought 'I'm here and it's going to be okay'."
While fast-food McDonald's giant is a partner of its mission, RMHC has always been and remains a not-for-profit, public charity today.
It is not fully funded or owned by the McDonald's organisation.
Donations for RMHC are largely sourced through fierce fundraising efforts, whether that's through individual, group or other business campaigns.
When reflecting on her life's work in an interview with the RMHC organisation, Dr Audrey Evans said she "was given a mission" to make a difference in the lives of children.
For the future, she was then asked how she'd like to be remembered.
"As a woman who cared," Dr Evans said.
Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock. Want to get in touch? Flick an email to emily.gobourg@austcommunitymedia.com.au
