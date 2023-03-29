Specialist crew brought in as work begins on Wade Park's $350,000 lighting upgrade

The next stage of upgrades to Wade Park have commenced in an effort to make the sporting ground energy-neutral.
In December 2022 it was announced that works to the facility had begun, with the installation of solar panels and new dressing rooms.
This week, changes to the lighting fixtures got underway, something Orange City Mayor Jason Hamling was pleased to see.
"Specialist crews from Sydney are installing new field lighting on the oval's four light towers. Weather permitting, this week the current lighting grids will be craned down from the top of the towers and then the new LED lighting will be installed," he said.
"As part of the commissioning phase, once the lights are installed and connected, the crews will use imaging from a drone to focus the lights across the ground."
While the main aim of the project is to lower energy use and make the venue energy-neutral, the new LED lighting is designed to give "better coverage" across the field as well.
The $350,000 lighting upgrade is being paid for by a grant to the council from the NSW Government's Sports Facilities Fund.
"The new lights are a key part of a larger project which includes upgraded change rooms, a solar array and batteries which will see Wade Park become energy-neutral," Mr Hamling added.
Wade Park will become 100 per cent energy self-sufficient once LED field lighting is installed, along with the new30kW/60kWh battery.
It is anticipated the cranes being used to install the new lighting will at the ground for "the next few days".
As of Wednesday morning, one pole's lights bank of lights has been changed over, with three more to do.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
