A 1.7-kilometre section near the Beekeeper's Inn will be the next major construction zone as the multi-year upgrade of the Mitchell Highway between Bathurst and Orange continues.
Transport for NSW is warning motorists of 18 months of work on the "Vittoria Curve" section of the highway that will include road widening, vegetation removal, asphalting, construction of a protected right-turn bay and the installation of flexible safety barriers on both the edge of the road and on the centre line.
The work is starting on Wednesday.
The 18-month work near Vittoria will follow a number of years of roadworks under a $50 million program to improve safety on the highway between Bathurst and Orange, as well as emergency repairs required after heavy rain in recent years.
The work on the highway has included highway widening and an intersection upgrade at Oaky Creek Lane, west of the Beekeeper's Inn; the installation of flexible barriers and rumble strips and addition of new turning lanes at East Guyong; and tree removal and highway widening at Vittoria East.
The NSW Government has said previously there are around 10,000 traffic movements a day on the highway between Bathurst and Orange.
In terms of the latest project at Vittoria Curve, Transport for NSW says work hours will be 7am to 6pm from Monday to Friday and the work is expected to take about 18 months to complete, weather permitting.
It says asphalting work will take place from Wednesday, March 29, with crews working from 6pm to 7am. That work is expected to take three nights to complete, weather permitting.
Transport for NSW says access to the rest area at Vittoria "is being improved as part of this work" and from Monday, March 27 to Wednesday, March 29, the rest area will be closed between 7am and 6pm. Access will be restored after 6pm.
It says single lane closures, intermittent stopping and a reduced speed limit of 40 kilometres an hour will be in place during work hours, which may affect travel times, and the speed limit will return to 80km/h outside of work hours.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.