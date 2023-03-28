Two months' worth of rain in a week: Another storm smashes Orange

Orange has received 61 per cent per cent of its total rainfall for 2023, so far, in the last week alone.
The heavens once again opened with 17.8 millimetres recorded at Orange Airport weather station since 9am on Tuesday, March 28.
Lightning was cracking overhead and thunder rumbling from about 12:30pm, confirming the forecast of thunderstorms.
What started as a particularly dry year has well and truly been flipped on its head in the past six days.
Before March 23, Orange had seen just 5.4mm recorded for the month however substantial falls of 52mm (March 23), 14.2mm (March 24), 65.2mm (March 27) and 17.8 (March 28) have boosted that figure to well above the March mean of 75.1mm.
The week-long figure of 151mm also accounts for 61 per cent of Orange's yearly total of 242.2mm.
Orange City Unit SES duty officer Steve King said they hadn't received any callouts yet and praised residents for being prepared after last week's flash flooding and fallen trees.
"There haven't been any callouts, it's been very quiet," he told the CWD.
"Residents have been very good at preparing their properties. Everyone is getting well versed in this.
"Today will be OK we think and hopefully there will be a change in the weather tomorrow."
Earlier, Central West SES urged residents to be prepared for severe thunderstorms.
For emergency help in floods and storms, call NSW SES on 132 500. If life-threatening, call 000 (triple zero).
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News.
