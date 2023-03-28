On the move? Wighton set to test the open market

It's not the news Canberra Raiders fans were hoping for, but star five-eighth Jack Wighton is set to test the open market.
A Bloomfield Tigers and Orange CYMS junior, Wighton had an option in his favour for 2024, but he's opted against taking that up and will instead see what he can get elsewhere.
It doesn't mean he won't remain with the Green Machine beyond this season, and he could still end up signing an upgraded deal to remain in Canberra.
But it would be a big blow to the Raiders if he were to leave, with their attack built around the hard-running half.
It's the first time he's gone to the market since joining the Raiders as a junior from Orange.
Wighton would make a raft of rival NRL clubs better by joining them, having won Dally M and Clive Churchill medals, and become a representative player for both NSW and Australia.
He's played 224 NRL games for the Green Machine since making his debut against the Gold Coast in 2012.
