Grand design and features

Central Western Daily's Feature Property, Friday March 31: 10 Claremont Way, Orange:
Visit realestateview.com.au to learn more about 10 Claremont Way, or click here to discover this week's realestateview eEdition.
Set on a massive 2621 square metres of beautifully manicured grounds, this impressive home provides everything you could hope for. Offering outstanding views across the district, luxurious lifestyle lovers searching for a relaxing retreat, need look no further than this beautifully maintained home.
The property is located at 10 Claremont Way, a quiet cul-de-sac found in the premier Wentworth Estate. Positioned high on the block, it captures 180 degree views from many of the spacious rooms and from the expansive covered outdoor entertaining area and patio.
The home is perfectly configured for large families, inter-generational living, or those who love to entertain guests. There is space for everyone with multiple formal and casual living areas, four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a triple-attached garage along with another double garage. There is also the option of converting the rumpus room with ensuite to a fifth bedroom or granny flat style configuration.
Built in 2005, the home itself is a generous 387 square metres and offers plenty of style and comfort with porcelain floor tiles, large skirting boards and architraves, ornate cornices, and French doors from main bedroom and from the formal living area onto the front verandah.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.