Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia

Parkes junior Ben Lovett makes NRL debut with South Sydney Rabbitohs

Christine Little
By Christine Little
Updated March 28 2023 - 12:28pm, first published 12:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As Ben Lovett made his NRL debut on Saturday night, 150 of his biggest fans booked out an entire bay at Accor Stadium so they could be there to witness it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christine Little

Christine Little

Parkes Champion Post editor

I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

More local stories
How school holidays at uncle's restaurant fuelled Dom's 'unexplainable' passion
No comments
Orange-based Union Bank's head chef, Dom Aboud's love for food was essentially built-in at birth. Picture by Carla Freedman.
Don't you just Lovett: Ben's family overwhelmed after Rams junior makes NRL debut
Ben Lovett (centre) made his NRL debut for the South Sydney Rabbitohs on March 25, his sister Claudia, brother Kurt and parents Fiona and John Lovett couldn't be prouder. Picture supplied
All lanes open, expect heavy delays on highway through mountains
All lanes open, expect heavy delays on highway through mountains
Childhood friends find love and happiness after reconnecting
Gabbie Landers and Matt Lummis following their wedding on Saturday. Photos: Phil Blatch
More from my region
Cruising for trouble: Man drove 12 hours before disqualification would've ended
Western Advocate
Western Advocate
A statue of Lady Justice holding her scales and a sword. File picture
It's never a quiet week at Oberon's schools
Oberon Review
Oberon Review
No comments
Eliza Cook, Molly Deaton and Arnold. Photo supplied
'Worthwhile' Newie to Dubbo run won't be the last charity act this trio performs
Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal
No comments
Dubbo boys Connor Etcell, Cameron Longhurst and Matt Bridges ran 370 kilometres from Newcastle to Dubbo for mental health. Picture by Amy McIntyre
Watch as four baby meerkats are welcomed into their new home
Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal
No comments
The new baby meerkat pups were born in early March. Picture supplied
More national stories
NSW MP pleads not guilty to rape and indecent assaults
Former NSW minister Gareth Ward has pleaded not guilty to five historical sexual offences. (Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS)
It's not perfect, but here are the climate wins in the safeguard mechanism
No comments
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen. Picture by James Croucher
Malka Leifer abuse jury reveal a 'deadlock'
The jury in the trial of Malka Leifer has resumed deliberations after asking about a deadlock. (Mollie McPherson/AAP PHOTOS)
Former student shoots six dead at Tennessee school
A 28-year-old former student has shot dead six people at Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee. (EPA PHOTO)