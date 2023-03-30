Unique opportunity in North Orange

Central Western Daily's Property of the Week, Friday March 31: 'Arline' 390 Phillip Street, Orange:
Visit realestateview.com.au to learn more about 'Arline' 390 Phillip Street
Set on a generous 1.81 hectares just a short 10 minute drive to Orange's bustling CBD, 390 Phillip Street represents a rare opportunity.
Known as 'Arline', the property is one for the budding developers or homeowners who are looking for some space, but still want to have the creature comforts of living in town.
The current home is the original two bedroom, weatherboard homestead. Listing agent, Ben Redfern, said that while the home had probably seen its better days, it still offered some charm and appeal, and had the foundations as a starting point.
"'Arline' is one of the last remaining undeveloped holdings in the north Orange area that has the zoning to break it down into smaller building blocks," he said. "After 70 plus years of ownership, the current owners are wanting to see the next family come and enjoy there own piece of paradise."
The lifestyle and opportunity with this property exists in its zoning being R2 or large lot residential, and there are not many properties left available in the North Orange area that are yet to be developed. Minimum requirement for a building block sits at 2000 square metres, meaning potentially nine blocks could be divided out of 390 Phillip Street.
One of the best features of this property however is the peace and quiet, With no neighbours close by, if you didn't wish to develop the block further, you can enjoy an elevated site with expansive views in most directions and open paddocks for your use.
There are many other outbuildings and sheds, along with a near new steel frame shed which is 18 metres x 12 metres in size.
Water is provided currently from a hand dug well that has stood the test of time and offers regular and clean drinking water. Town water does run past the front boundary if desired, but is yet to be connected as its never been required by the current owners.
Ben said that the current owners, who have been on the property for over 70 years, are now looking to retire out of town on their own farm where they can be closer to their livestock and cut down on the amount of travel they need to do.
"'Arline' has been a part of the family for so long for them, but now its time for it to get a new lease on life and let some new family come in and call it home."
