We recently waved goodbye to La Nina after three record-breaking years but it seems the rain isn't quite ready to move on.
The Bureau of Meteorology declared the 2022-23 La Nina season, characterised by high rainfall, done and dusted on March 14 but since then Orange has copped plenty from the heavens.
March was shaping up as drier than average but last week's storm and flash flooding put paid to that.
The rainfall on March 22 added 50 millimetres to the month's paltry 5.4mm gauge.
There's no relief on the horizon either, not immediately at least.
Residents woke to intense rainfall on Monday morning, March 27.
It had showered overnight but between 7am and 9am the majority of 65mm fell, perfect for the morning commute and school drop off.
While it didn't cause too much trouble, compared to the flooding and multiple trees and powerlines felled last week, emergency services were still called out to five jobs.
Tuesday has possible severe thunderstorms forecast and the rain will continue into Wednesday before clearing up in the back half of the week.
As of 12pm on Tuesday, rain has started to fall with up to 20mm forecast over the afternoon and evening.
Whether that figure holds will be interesting to watch with last Wednesday's forecast only 10mm before over 50mm fell.
After near-catastrophic drought, 2020-22 brought much needed relief. In fact, it's Orange's wettest three-year period in recorded history.
The 2022 calendar year witnessed 1340mm fall, the sixth wettest on record while 2021 was our fourth highest rainfall total, 1455.8mm.
November 14, 2022 now holds that month's record for the most rainfall recorded with 89.4mm falling, unsurprising given that was the day of the Molong and Eugowra floods.
While it's still early days 2023 doesn't look like it will get anywhere near those totals.
With almost three months in the books Orange sits on 242mm, slightly above the average for the January-March which is 215.4mm.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News.
