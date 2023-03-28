Repeated breaches of multiple driving suspensions has landed a p-plater with a custodial sentence.
Lee Michael Rogers, 37, of Loftus Street, Manildra, was caught driving while suspended three times between October last year and January this year and faced Orange Local Court on Thursday.
Solicitor Mason Manwaring said Rogers works as a greyhound trainer at Molong and has family commitments.
"He drives to do the things he has to do," Mr Day said.
Magistrate David Day said Rogers was previously given an 18-month jail sentence for driving while disqualified in 2015/2016, before the penalties were halved.
He said he thought someone who had been through that experience "would be a little bit cautious about driving when not allowed to do so".
"Does that mean he's a slow learner? You don't need to answer that question," Mr Day said.
"Penalties for licence cancelled, disqualified or suspended are the same."
According to court documents, Rogers was caught driving on The Escort Way at Boree about 3pm on October 20, 2022 when police stopped his car for random testing.
He produced a negative result and a P1 driver's licence and said "it expires at midnight".
The expiry date was August 2023 but checks revealed his licence was suspended due to demerit points from October 20, 2022.
Rogers said he received a letter from the RMS advising of the suspension and believed the suspension started at midnight on October 20, but a police check revealed the suspension started at midnight on the 19th.
Later that day, Rogers emailed police a photo of the RMS letter which stated "You are receiving this notice to inform you that your driver's licence will be suspended on 20 Oct 2022".
It was not Rogers first licence suspension and he received a conviction for a repeat offence in October 2020.
He knows what happens when he drives while disqualified.- Magistrate David Day
Rogers was still suspended from the October 2022 offence when he drove from Manildra to Garra about 10am on December 9, 2022.
About 10am he arrived at a location in Garra and remained there for a short time before driving away again. His actions were captured on CCTV.
Police went to his home later that day and he admitted to driving. He said he went to the location to collect paint supplies and was aware of his suspension.
Rogers was caught driving a third time on January 17, 2023, two days before the initial suspension expired.
Police saw Rogers turn left on to Derowie Street, Manildra from Loftus Lane about 3.48pm.
Rogers made eye contact with police who signalled for him to turn around. He did a u-turn and asked the police where they wanted the car and they told him to drive it into his backyard, to prevent traffic issues.
He returned a negative breath test and said he was aware of his suspension.
Rogers told the police he went for a drive to clear his mind.
Police said that was not a reasonable excuse.
Mr Day said there was a need for specific deterrence when it came to sentencing Rogers.
"His driving record is not good," Mr Day said.
However he took into account early guilty pleas.
Mr Day convicted Rogers and gave him a community-based jail sentence, by way of a seven-month intensive correction order requiring rehabilitation and treatment for the last driving offence.
For the first of the three offences, Mr Day fined Rogers $330, placed him on a two-year community corrections order.
He also fined Rogers $440 placed him on a two-year CCO for the second offence.
Mr Day disqualified Rogers' P1 licence for six months for each of the three offences. The concurrent disqualification period was to begin on March 23, 2023.
"He knows what happens when he drives while disqualified."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.