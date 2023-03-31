FOOD Week event to celebrate First Nations food with a western twist

Philip Shaw Wines and Gerald Power of Indigenous Culture Adventures are teaming up to bring an evening of gourmet First Nations cuisine prepared from locally-sourced bush tucker and wine pairings by winemaker Daniel Shaw on Friday night.
Mr Power, is a Juru man from North Queensland who moved to Orange about 40 years ago.
He will prepare emu, crocodile, smoked kangaroo, barramundi, and Murray River Cod along with a range of native herbs and spices.
The evening will begin with a traditional Welcome to Country from Wiradjuri Elder Uncle Neil Ingram, a smoking ceremony as well as an Aboriginal Dance.
The food will be cooked over fire buckets adding to the visual aspect of the meal.
"It's a whole visual thing, not only presenting the food, but doing this whole presentation of the cultural aspect," Mr Power said.
"I want to take them on a complete experience of First Nations food.
"Our team is really excited about it.
The chefs and I are excited, we are really ready to showcase First Nations food with a western twist here in Orange.- Gerald Power
"We will literally cook it in front of them."
Mr Power said Indigenous Cultural Adventures has participated in FOOD Week a few times over the years at the markets and other events.
He said there's always "so much interest" in the dishes he serves.
For most guests the dishes he serves are flavours people wouldn't have experienced before.
"These are Indigenous plants and spices that have more potency, river mint, curry myrtle and these are all native foods that we use, plants and herbs and spices that we use in our mix" he said.
"The mountain pepper berry, it absolutely kicks.
"It's always been an absolutely amazing response."
Friday night will include a starter of cheese and spices to get their palates going.
He will then serve curry two ways, one way cured with lemon and the other with old man saltbush and with the mountain pepper shallow fried.
"I was cooking some up yesterday and it was absolutely to die for, I could not believe it," Mr Power said.
"We are going to do a couple of dishes for them to try.
"We are going to do a spicy emu curry and wombok we are also going to do the emu marinated in red wine and also put on the wombok with a macadamia and warrigul greens pesto."
He will also serve smoked kangaroo, and fish.
"The last one we are doing is my homemade icecream with fingerlime and roasted wattle seeds and macadamia nuts as a sprinkle over the top."
Each of the dishes will be paired with Philip Shaw Wines.
"The chefs and I are excited, we are really ready to showcase First Nations food with a western twist here in Orange."
Mr Power will also cater for a separate event at Borrodell on the weekend that will have a similar, but slightly different menu for 35 guests for lunch Sunday.
