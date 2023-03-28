'It was a penis': Pregnant woman's shock after stranger knocks on door

A soon-to-be mother was left scared and disgusted after a stranger approached her house and showed her a picture of a penis.
Irene Sarno, who is 19 weeks pregnant, was home alone on the night of Sunday, March 26, when she heard a knock at the front door.
"I tried to ignore it because it was late at night and thought he might just run off because nobody was answering the door," she said.
"Later on, I heard he was saying something, he was talking."
She decided to answer the door and was met by a man she described as being in his late 40s, white, thin and wearing a baseball cap with a sequin design in the middle.
"He said he was looking for someone called 'Hailey' and kept asking if Hailey was here. I told him no," Mrs Sarno said.
"He was really persistent and said she has a silver car. I was trying to ignore because it was really late and then I thought he might need money."
It was at this point the man pulled out his phone.
"I thought he was going to show me a picture of Hailey," Mrs Sarno added.
"He showed his phone and it's a penis, it's a photo of a penis. I closed the door straightaway because I was alone and didn't know what to do. I didn't expect that he would do what he did. I got really scared."
After she shut the door on him, the man eventually left.
Mrs Sarno and her husband had only moved to their home in Dalton Street one week prior, having lived in Orange for nearly two years. Never before had anything like this happened to them.
She called her friend who had her partner come over to stay with Mrs Sarno until her husband got back from work.
"I was checking the doors and where I could hide," she added.
"I'm praying this was just a one time thing."
NSW Police confirmed they were called following the incident which happened at about 10.30pm.
"After he was told the woman did not reside at the home, he allegedly produced his phone and showed a sexually-explicit image," a police spokeswoman called.
"Officers attached to Central West Police District were notified and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
"As inquiries continue, anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
At about 8.45pm that same night, in what police have called an unrelated incident, officers were told that four people forced entry into a garage at a home on Wakeford Street, a bit more than 2km away from Mrs Sarno's Dalton Street home.
"The group allegedly fled empty-handed from on top of the roof when they saw the owner arrived home," the police spokeswoman added.
"Officers attached to Central West District were notified and have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident."
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
