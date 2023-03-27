All lanes open, expect heavy delays on highway through mountains

FINAL UPDATE
All lanes have reopened on the Great Western Highway at Blackheath after an earlier truck and car crash.
Traffic in both directions had been using the westbound lanes to pass the crash.
The Transport Management Centre says that, while all lanes are open, traffic remains very heavy and so motorists should continue to allow plenty of extra travel time.
9.30 update
Alternating traffic conditions are in place on the Great Western Highway near Blackheath following a car and truck crash.
Live Traffic NSW has reported heavy traffic conditions with significant delays. One lane is open for motorists to pass in one direction at a time.
Emergency services, tow trucks and Transport NSW are attending the scene.
The incident started at 5.30am on Tuesday morning.
Earlier
A single lane is open to traffic in each direction under contraflow conditions after an earlier crash on the Great Western Highway at Blackheath.
The highway had previously been closed in both directions.
Even though contraflow conditions are in place, Live Traffic is suggesting motorists consider using Bells Line of Road between Lithgow and Richmond to avoid delays.
The Great Western Highway is closed in both directions at Blackheath, according to the Transport Management Centre.
An alert from the centre just before 6am said the highway had been closed due to a truck and car crash near Tennyson Road, on the Katoomba side of Blackheath.
Motorists are being advised to avoid the area as there is no diversion available at this stage.
The advice is to use Bells Line of Road instead.
The Transport Management Centre said emergency services are on site working to free a trapped person and traffic crews are attending.
Live Traffic said, as of 6.40am, that a helicopter and heavy vehicle tow truck were also on the scene.
