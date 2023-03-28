One senior Nationals figure has conceded it was always a longshot to unseat reelected Orange MP Phil Donato.
Mr Donato secured a crushing victory during the NSW Election held on March 25, winning 54.6 per cent of first preference votes as of March 28.
His nearest challenger was the Nationals candidate Tony Mileto who secured 21.3 per cent.
Speaking to the CWD in the aftermath of the election result, Orange-based MLC Scott Barrett said he believed the circumstances heavily favoured Mr Donato.
"It's very easy for an independent especially when there's a swing against the government," he said.
"An independent is at the advantage of claiming all the wins that the government delivers so it's very difficult to unseat a local independent particularly in regional areas."
Mr Barrett said Labor's state-wide win would spell bad news for regional NSW but defended the National's record.
"I think it's definitely a problem [for the regions]," he said.
"You saw their wins were in Western Sydney, that's where their focus is going to be and that's going to make things more difficult for us in regional NSW.
"From a Nationals perspective I think we did pretty well. It just goes back to that point about having good, strong local members who serve their communities well.
"There were a couple of transition seats that did quite well also."
Mr Barrett was also up for reelection in the upper house although is unlikely to secure a place given his position on the Coalition ticket.
Despite his short stint after filling a vacancy in 2022, Mr Barrett said he was honoured to have held the position.
"I'm still dusting myself off from this one, we'll see what happens next week," he said.
"I knew there was a chance it was only going to be a 12-month stint.
"I'm really proud and humbled by the opportunity to be able to do that.
"It's a real privilege that a lot of people don't get and to be able to spend those 12 months promoting and protecting people and livelihoods in regional NSW was truly an honour."
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
