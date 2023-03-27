Police catch drink-driver after worrying behaviour behind the wheel

A mid-range drink-driver was caught when police stopped him due to the way he was driving.
Nathan Tolhurst, 39, of, Blayney, pleaded guilty to mid-range drink-driving before he appeared for sentencing in Orange Local Court on Thursday.
Police saw Tolhurst cross double unbroken lines on Millthorpe Road at Blayney so decided to stop him for a random breath test about 5.10pm on February 4, 2023.
Tolhurst returned a positive breath test so was arrested and taken to Blayney Police Station.
He submitted to a breath analysis that returned a result of 0.091.
Tolhurst told the police he had about four or five full strength beers at a mate's place in Orange from midday that day and had a meal.
Solicitor Mason Manwaring said Tolhurst works as a mechanic and will lose his job "in effect" due to restricted duties.
However, he accepted that Tolhurst's traffic history meant he would be convicted.
Magistrate David Day said Tolhurst had a previous drink-driving offence on his record
Mr Day convicted Tolhurst fined him $880 and disqualified him for five months.
However, he granted Tolhurst an interlock exemption order because he has no access to a vehicle.
