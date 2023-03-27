Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

Nathan Tolhurst caught drink-driving in Blayney after Orange visit

By Court Reporter
Updated March 28 2023 - 8:33am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The man was drinking beer in Orange before his arrest in Blayney. File picture
The man was drinking beer in Orange before his arrest in Blayney. File picture

A mid-range drink-driver was caught when police stopped him due to the way he was driving.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

More local stories
All lanes open, expect heavy delays on highway through mountains
All lanes open, expect heavy delays on highway through mountains
Parent 'melts' into arms of volunteer as families given hope in trying times
No comments
A past shot of Ronald McDonald House Charities Central West NSW volunteer Judy Reppen with Orange's executive officer, Rebecca Walsh. Picture by Jude Keogh.
Childhood friends find love and happiness after reconnecting
Gabbie Landers and Matt Lummis following their wedding on Saturday. Photos: Phil Blatch
Police catch drink-driver after worrying behaviour behind the wheel
The man was drinking beer in Orange before his arrest in Blayney. File picture
More from my region
Cowra's Rowena Casey leading the CWA team for Royal catering
Cowra Guardian
Cowra Guardian
No comments
Rowena's prototype scone cake, made to provide inspiration for the creation of a cake to cut at the 75th Anniversary of CWA Catering at the Sydney Royal Easter Show.
Withdrawal of two teams forces draw change on eve of new season
Mudgee Guardian
Mudgee Guardian
Jayden Merritt of Dubbo CYMS in action against the Cowra Magpies, who won't field a first grade side in 2023. Picture by Andrew Fisher
In their blood: Yeoval's Royallas heading to Royal to reclaim blue ribbons
Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal
No comments
Nicholas Job, Sam Parish, Sue Job and Neilson Job after winning at the interbreed title at Rockhampton two years ago. Picture supplied
After a wet start to the week, Bathurst is bracing for another rainy day
Western Advocate
Western Advocate
Rain soaks the streets of Bathurst last week. More rain is expected throughout Tuesday and Wednesday.
More national stories
NSW MP pleads not guilty to rape and indecent assaults
Former NSW minister Gareth Ward has pleaded not guilty to five historical sexual offences. (Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS)
It's not perfect, but here are the climate wins in the safeguard mechanism
No comments
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen. Picture by James Croucher
Country winter sport leagues ready for round one
No comments
Winter sport is kicking off in the regions. Picture by Morgan Hancock.
Former student shoots six dead at Tennessee school
A 28-year-old former student has shot dead six people at Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee. (EPA PHOTO)