All the smiling faces from the 2023 Wellington Boot carnival

ACM photographer Amy McIntyre on the road on Sunday, trekking to Wellington for this year's Wellington Boot carnival.
It was one of a number of massive events on across the region this weekend, with FOOD Week and the Great Volcanic Mountain Challenge on in Orange as well.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.