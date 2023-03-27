Anthony Cullen doesn't need a reason to visit Orange but when he was asked to suit up for the Beyond Bitumen rally he leapt at the opportunity.
The annual convoy takes in the length and breadth of the Central West, starting in Mudgee and ending in Medlow Bath.
It's organised by Peter and Trish Fehon, who lost their daughter to depression and since it first began they've raised $2.5 million for Beyond Blue.
Mr Cullen, who has family in Orange, said he was very pleased with how much his car had raised and said the group was nearing their overall target of $500,000.
"I was actually asked to do it by a mate but I think everyone knows someone who has been affected by depression," he said.
"We have raised $5000 which we are very happy with. All up we are hoping to get $500,000 and we already have about $460,000 confirmed.
"They will keep the donation pages open for a little while afterwards as well."
The 2023 edition boasts 95 cars and around 200 participants with all of them rolling into Orange on Sunday, March 26.
The group set off from Mudgee's Australian Rural Education Centre and took dirt roads through Coolah Tops and Pillaga Forrest before stopping in Narrabri.
From there they headed to Dubbo and Orange before arriving in Medlow Bath on Monday.
Speaking to the Central Western Daily from a sodden route up the Blue Mountains, Mr Cullen said the convoy had enjoyed their stop in Orange where they held a fundraising dinner.
"We stayed as we always do at the Central Motel and had our big fundraising dinner at the Orange Ex-Services Club," he said.
"One of our sponsors was the Ophir Hotel as well so we made sure we popped in to have a few beers.
"Monday morning we ended up getting across a creek that was about 300 millimetres deep and went a couple of kilometres down the road but had to go back at the second creek crossing. It was just way too deep and flowing very quickly."
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.