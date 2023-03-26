Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

Trevor Alan Kirk in Bathurst court for mid-range drink-driving

By Court Reporter
Updated March 26 2023 - 7:04pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Embarrassed' man caught behind the wheel after sinking a number of beers

A MAGISTRATE has given no sympathy to a Sydney man who was busted driving near Mount Panorama while drunk.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

More local stories
Cops take down allegedly armed man near busy skatepark
Police flocked to Warrendine Street on Saturday following reports of an armed man. Picture by Central Western Daily
'You can even see the spot on my bat': Conolly cool under pressure in last over cliff-hanger
No comments
Cavaliers were all smiles after winning the Centenary Cup grand final on Saturday. Picture by Carla Freedman.
'Embarrassed' man caught behind the wheel after sinking a number of beers
'They're burning a bit': Ronan guts out championship run to be crowned queen of the mountain
Third place finisher Elizabeth Humphries - with baby Pia Osmond - winner Jessica Ronan and fourth place finisher Em O'Sullivan. Picture by Carla Freedman.
More from my region
The dairymen of Bathurst were in good company as they supplied to co-operative
Western Advocate
Western Advocate
No comments
An impressive scene as horse-drawn teams pose for the camera.
'Embarrassed' man caught behind the wheel after sinking a number of beers
Western Advocate
Western Advocate
Saunders vows to deliver for Dubbo despite coalition loss
Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal
No comments
Dugald Saunders hands out 'how to vote' cards at the Dubbo Uniting Church pre-poll alongside his father. Picture by Belinda Soole
From Carrington to Kohlhoff: Ten years of multi-level car park ideas, discussion and debate
Western Advocate
Western Advocate
No comments
Then-deputy mayor Ian North near Carrington Park in 2014 (top), Bathurst RSL general manager Peter Sargent and president Ian Miller in 2019 (bottom left) and the Neighbourhood Centre car park (bottom right).
More national stories
Twenty per cent chance of survival: Oliviae battled the odds before she was even born
Little Oliviae Fowler was born with a teratoma tumor and had it removed when she was two days old. Picture by Noni Hyett
'I want to find me': surviving gang-related domestic violence and walking free
Katie turned a new leaf after an abusive relationship. Picture by Gareth Gardner
Family focus as Minns steps out, Kean taps out in NSW
Chris Minns says his government will work on behalf of all the people of NSW. (Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS)
Teal wave can't live up to hype but NSW indi MPs grow
Northern Beaches mayor Michael Regan looks on track to succeed in Wakehurst. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)