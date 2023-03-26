'Embarrassed' man caught behind the wheel after sinking a number of beers

A MAGISTRATE has given no sympathy to a Sydney man who was busted driving near Mount Panorama while drunk.
Trevor Alan Kirk, 52, of Carnarvon Street, Carlton, was placed on a two-year conditional release order after he pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on March 15 to mid-range drink-driving.
Police said they were doing random breath testing along Panorama Avenue in Bathurst about 7pm on February 4, 2023, when they saw Kirk driving a VW Golf, court papers said.
As he approached the RBT site, police signaled Kirk to stop.
After handing over his licence, Kirk was subject to a roadside alcohol breath test, which came back positive.
He was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station where he gave a second positive reading for alcohol of 0.092.
The court heard Kirk had six cans of Great Northern beer and one UDL between 12pm and 6.30pm on the day.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis struggled to have sympathy for Kirk, who was supported in court by his elderly mother from Queensland.
"You have one huge advantage: distance. No one lives close enough to places like the courthouse, schools, etcetera than you do in the city," Ms Ellis said.
Kirk's solicitor, Mr Singh, said his "embarrassed" client had stopped drinking alcohol since the incident and said he could continue to abstain for longer after his success with sticking to a weightloss program.
It was noted in court Kirk had completed the Traffic Offenders Program, which had a "significant impact" on his outlook on drink-driving.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.