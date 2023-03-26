'They're burning a bit': Ronan guts out championship run to be crowned queen of the mountain

Although Jessica Ronan's lungs were "burning a bit" after conquering the 11km Mount Canobolas run on Sunday morning, it was all worth it having secured herself a national title.
The Canberra runner was the first woman across the line during the Great Volcanic Mountain Challenge, an event which also doubled as the Australian National Mountain Running Championships.
With it being Ronan's first time tackling the course, she didn't know quite what to expect.
"It's some beautiful fire trail and the weather was all misty, so it was quite the adventurous run," she said.
"It's a unique course where you go up three summits, so you can see exactly where you are in the field. That can be a bit nerve-wracking at times, but I think you just need to keep reminding yourself to keep pushing."
And push she did, finishing the race in a time of 57:08, more than three minutes ahead of the next best female competitor Sasha Lee.
"I was happy, but I just thought to keep pushing, because you never know how close the girl behind you is," she added.
"My coach (John Winsbury) was actually one place in front of me. I wanted to catch him, but I just couldn't quite do it."
Having come from a track and field background, Ronan started trail running when she moved to Canberra nearly six years ago.
With a love for the mountains, battling it out in Orange was a no-brainer.
"It takes quite a bit of grit," she said.
"It's a hard run out there and it's hard to run up a mountain, no matter how quick you're going. You have to back yourself the whole way and just give it your best.
"It's a beautiful course, but it's very difficult. I think mountain running is going to be hard every time, but it was a quality field today so we had to work a little bit more."
The victory will all but secure Ronan a spot on the Australian team to travel to Austria later this year to take part in the World Mountain and Trail Running Championships, alongside the overall winner on the day, Fraser Darcy.
While this won't be the 23-year-old's first time representing her country, it doesn't make it any less special.
"I got the privilege to do that last year, so I'm just really motivated to get back to Europe and compete again," she said.
"I've been training for quite a few months and I'm just really happy to be here, healthy and running with friends."
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
