Cops take down allegedly armed man near busy skatepark

Police arrested an alleged armed man near the Orange skatepark on Saturday.
Multiple police responded to the reports of an armed man in Warrendine Street in the mid-afternoon.
The police arrived on scene about 3.15pm.
On arrival, officers attached to Central West Police District spoke to a man who was allegedly in possession of a taser.
The man, aged 57, was arrested and taken to Orange Police Station.
He was charged with possessing or using a prohibited weapon without a permit.
The man was granted conditional bail to appear before Orange Local Court on Thursday, May 11, 2023.
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
