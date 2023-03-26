Flood and drought-affected farmers in financial need will benefit from the expansion of an Orange-based national funding organisation.
The Regional Investment Corporation helps farmers recover, prepare and regrow their businesses after severe disruption brought on by flooding, drought, other natural disasters, pests and biosecurity risks.
That help comes from through low-cost concessional loans, with fees lower than the banks, and as of January 31, 2023 the RIC has approved more than 2910 loans valued at over $3.15 billion.
Backed by the Australian Government it is now in the process of expanding its team of 70 workers by almost a third and has launched a recruitment campaign for specialist roles to support customer services, agri-lending, IT, finance, and systems management.
Chief Executive Officer John Howard said the expansion involves improving customer-service by employing an extra 27 new employees in a range of roles, and by managing the whole loan process from start to finish "in house".
"We've done significant parts of it before but we are increasing our base of how we do that, we are bringing in a contact centre, we're having our own loan management system," Mr Howard said.
He said it will mean a "significantly improved experience" for customers.
"We will be managing the lot ourselves and they will be dealing with the RIC for every stage."
Mr Howard said recruitment for the new positions has started with career opportunities at the RIC head office in Orange as well as remote and hybrid roles that can be performed from anywhere in Australia.
"One of the things we've found really important is actually having a workforce that's got a great affinity with the farmers and the farming community that we're dealing with," he said.
Program delivery executive director Alli Gregory said the expansion will enable the RIC to be more responsive, and more timely, with faster communication with customers and the products are available right across Australia.
"From a customer perspective when an application comes in we do an assessment, we do all the loan documentation, we disperse and settle the loan and then we manage the loan for the rest of the 10-year loan term," she said.
This is the RIC's fifth year of operation.
Ms Gregory said nine in 10 of the existing staff members are based regionally, with 67 per cent in Orange and the Central West, and it will continue to have a regional focus in its latest recruitment campaign.
More information about the jobs can be found on the RIC website.
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
