Enjoy the win. Now the challenges begin

What a day on Saturday. What a week, really.
Incumbent Member for Orange Phil Donato romped home in Saturday's state election, the early votes indicating Mr Donato, now an Independent, won more than half of the first preference votes.
Nationals candidate Tony Mileto was the next best on the tally, but never really threatened.
After seven decades of Nationals representation in Orange at a state level, Mr Donato's 2016 byelection victory marked a line in the sand moment for the electorate.
It was a historical moment.
And given Saturday's commanding result also marks the first time an Independent member has won election for the seat of Orange, Mr Donato can claim another politically significant moment in this seat's history.
Given that, the celebrations were richly deserved in the Donato camp on Saturday night.
But, at the same time, the overall political landscape on Macquarie Street was shifting in such a way, really, the challenges will only become greater for an Independent member part of a parliament which Chris Minns' Labor government now enjoys a majority hold of.
Labor's presence in regional NSW is near non-existent.
The Labor candidate for Orange, Heather Dunn ran a decent campaign, but didn't enjoy the backing or public support from the major party, not like Mr Mileto did.
The criticism of Labor for a long time has been that it's a city-centric party with little to no idea about what regional NSW needs, or how to deliver that.
Declaring they'd pull the billion dollars in funding guaranteed by the Coalition to continue upgrading the Great Western Highway and then use it in Western Sydney only emphasises that point.
So what can we expect from Minns' Labor government over the next four years?
And what sort of battles face Mr Donato given he's only ever known a Coalition government?
Time will tell - but you get the feeling our newly reelected Independent member could face some stormy waters ahead.
Nick McGrath, editor
