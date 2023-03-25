'I'm astounded': Phil Donato reelected in Orange

Phil Donato has romped home to reelection for a third term in Orange with victory at the 2023 NSW election.
Mr Donato, who first won the seat in 2016, spoke to the Central Western Daily as the predicted result rolled in.
"The numbers are looking really exciting and encouraging, I'm astounded by the outcome," he said.
"Full credit to Tony, Heather and all the other candidates, they ran terrific campaigns but we had a great team and I can't thank them enough. My staff, my family and my volunteers.
"I'm so proud and humbled to be given this responsibility.
"I was quietly confident, pre-polling from what I could feel was pretty good. Ultimately you never know until results come in."
Speaking to the CWD, National Party candidate Tony Mileto conceded the seat about 7.40PM.
"I want to congratulate the member for being reelected and thank ... all the people of Orange," Mr Mileto said.
As of 8.20pm, Mr Donato held about 53 per cent of first preference votes. Mr Mileto stood in second place 20.5 per cent.
Around 19,000 votes have so far been counted, from an estimated total in excess of 50,000.
More to come.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
