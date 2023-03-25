Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

2023 NSW election: Phil Donato reelected for a third term as Member for Orange

Dominic Unwin
William Davis
By Dominic Unwin, and William Davis
Updated March 25 2023 - 8:23pm, first published 7:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Phil Donato has romped home to reelection for a third term in Orange with victory at the 2023 NSW election.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

William Davis

William Davis

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

More local stories
'I'm astounded': Phil Donato reelected in Orange
No comments
Reelected Member for Orange Phil Donato stands in front of supporters at the Hotel Canobolas. Picture by Carla Freedman
NSW election day live: Voters have spoken, follow the results
No comments
ACM reporters are bringing you the latest news as NSW decides.
Quick result: Labor romps home to victory in NSW election
No comments
Chris Minns will be the new premier of NSW. Picture by AAP/Mick Tsikas
Nationals 'cautiously optimistic' as count set to begin
No comments
Jason Lyne (Phil Donato) and Janelle Culverson (Tony Mileto) were just some of the volunteers in action today. Picture by Dominic Unwin
More from my region
Phil Donato reelected to seat of Orange
Forbes Advocate
Forbes Advocate
Reelected Member for Orange Phil Donato stands in front of supporters at the Hotel Canobolas. Picture by Carla Freedman
Updated: Toole continues to lead after more than 11,000 ballots counted
Western Advocate
Western Advocate
No comments
Incumbent Paul Toole pictured on election day. Picture by Phil Blatch
Which ballots will be counted first on election night in Bathurst
Western Advocate
Western Advocate
No comments
Election manager Stuart Evennett with the first box of ballots that will be counted. Picture by Rachel Chamberlain
Dubbo second in the state for early voting, final data reveals
Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal
No comments
More national stories
Quick result: Labor romps home to victory in NSW election
No comments
Chris Minns will be the new premier of NSW. Picture by AAP/Mick Tsikas
Lawyers call for pilot's release citing agency probe
Dan Duggan, pictured with wife Saffrine and eldest daughter Molly, faces extradition to the US. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)
Major Sydney train delays strand commuters
Sydney train commuters are advised to delay their travel or make alternative arrangements. (file) (Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS)
'Big mountain to climb': A look at election day in NSW
Chris Minns and Dominic Perrottet have spent their last day trying to woo NSW voters as they polled. (Dean Lewins, James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS)