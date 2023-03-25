Candidates in good spirits as they cast their votes in Kelso

Bathurst's aspiring politicians have cast their votes on election day, with three making their way into the polling booth at Kelso Public School this morning.
Incumbent Paul Toole, the current deputy premier and a member of the Nationals, voted at the polling centre alongside his wife, Joanne, and two eldest children, Rhayne and Keely.
Labor candidate Cameron Shaw and Greens candidate Kay Nankervis also cast their votes at Kelso Public School.
Despite Mr Toole comfortably winning the seat of Bathurst at the last three state elections, Mr Shaw said he was feeling "confident" of a good outcome on election day.
"At this point, I reckon it is anybody's race and anybody's guess what is going happen tonight," he said.
"The beautiful part about our democracy is everybody has their own voice, everybody has their own opinions, and compulsory voting is excellent for that."
If Mr Shaw were to win tonight, it would be the first time Labor has held the seat of Bathurst since the retirement of Gerard Martin in 2011.
His biggest opponent, though, Mr Toole, was feeling quite comfortable about the prospect of retaining his seat after casting his vote.
He joked about this being the first state election his two eldest children have voted in, with his expectation being that they voted for him.
"I hope they did otherwise they'll end up finding all their belongings at home out on the front of the lawn," he said.
On a more serious note, Mr Toole said it had been a fairly respectful campaign in the Bathurst electorate and he was running "on a track record" of delivering for the area.
