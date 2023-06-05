A man who was serving a 30-month sentence has had an extra seven months added for driving while disqualified.
Robert Betkowski, 29, of Diamond Drive, fronted Orange Local Court on June 1 facing one charge of driving during his disqualification period.
He pled guilty to the offence.
Court documents showed Betkowski had been driving on Farrell Road at 10.30pm on April 15, 2023 when he was pulled over for a random breath test.
As police approached the vehicle Betkowski said: "I'm so sorry, I don't have a licence."
He then explained he was driving in order to return the car to someone.
He didn't test positive for alcohol but a license check revealed he was in fact disqualified until December 2024 due to a menacing driving conviction from 2019.
That also included a 30-month intensive corrections order (ICO).
Lawyer Matthew Tedeschi said an early guilty plea should be factored into magistrate David Day's ruling.
Magistrate Day said both Betkowski's driving and criminal records were "unhelpful" and imprisonment was the only option.
"His driving record is unhelpful," magistrate Day said.
"His criminal history is of no particular assistance to him.
"A plea of guilt was entered at the first available opportunity, I take that into account but there needs to be general and specific deterrence.
"A sentence of seven months imprisonment is appropriate, the question now is how it is to be served.
"The risk of re-offending is, in my view, reducing as he realises the seriousness of the consequences of what he is doing.
"Community safety would be better addressed with him having a sentence hanging over him."
Betkowski was handed a seven-month ICO, disqualified from driving for six months and warned he would be behind bars should he drive again.
"Don't drive," magistrate Day said.
"You know what is going to happen. You'll have a real problem not going out that [jail cell] door."
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
