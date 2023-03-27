OUR SAY | Where the election was won and lost in Orange

Greyhounds, ditching political parties, climate change and taking up the fight so regional NSW gets its fair share - there were many moving parts in the race for the seat of Orange.
But in the end it was incumbent member Phil Donato that romped home.
As of Monday morning just over half of the votes were counted and the projection based on preference count had a massive 74 per cent of the votes headed Mr Donato's way.
It's a thumping result, and means for the first time in the history of NSW politics Orange is a safe independent seat.
So, how did we land here?
It was mid-December when the issues plaguing Shooters, Fishers and Farmers leader Robert Borsak finally came to a head.
Mr Donato and fellow SFF MP Roy Butler called out Mr Borsak's misogynist comments directed to former colleague Helen Dalton.
In the end, the SFF backed Mr Borsak and both Mr Butler and Mr Donato left the party as a result.
There can be little doubt becoming an Independent MP firmed Mr Donato's grip on the seat of Orange. His popularity grew immensely.
Strategically, ditching the shooters proved a masterstroke. The SFF party was essentially wiped out on Saturday. Mr Butler was reelected as an Independent, too, while Ms Dalton (also now an Independent) was returned in the seat of Murray.
The SFF went from three members in the lower house following the 2019 election to none after NSW hit the polls on Saturday - a complete disaster for a party that once hung its hat on being a genuine option opposing the Nats in regional NSW.
Although there were eight candidates on the ballot paper on Saturday, the seat of Orange was only ever a race in two: Donato versus Mileto.
Tony Mileto won preselection as the Nationals' candidate for Orange in September - six months before the March 25 date for the state election.
That gave him plenty of time to ramp up his campaign and really hit home on a number of issues facing Orange.
The duplication of the Great Western Highway, the cost of living crisis, the standard of health care in regional NSW, climate change, youth crime in Orange and, as a late pop-up, the location of a new greyhound track in the region.
Mr Mileto needed to shout from the rooftops what his position was on all of these issues and how he could improve each for Orange.
Largely, he reiterated the Coalition's stance on most of the larger issues facing the entire state, but when it came to Orange specifics it just felt like his hands were tied. We never saw the real Mr Mileto.
The greyhound issue was the best example of that.
For Mr Mileto, he had to stand-up and go into bat for the sport's participants in Orange, and surrounding areas, and push for the multi-million dollar facility to land in this electorate. However, he didn't do that.
Instead, he voiced his support for the facility to remain in Bathurst - the seat of Nationals leader Paul Toole.
For many involved in the sport in Orange with long memories after Mr Toole voted to ban the greyhound industry in 2016, it was another blow dished up by the Nationals.
None of the challengers to Mr Donato applied the blowtorch on the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers-come-Independent member throughout the campaign.
The Central Western Daily asked each candidate about a number of issues in the lead-up to Saturday's election, and for us one point stood out.
When asked 'Do you believe human-caused climate change is increasing the risk of natural disasters? Should the NSW government be doing more to combat this?', Mr Donato was the only respondent to not explicitly say 'yes'.
"Our climate has always changed and it can be dramatic; It's perfectly captured in Dorothy McKellar's famous poem My Country and her reference to Australia being a land of droughts and flooding rains. Going forward, there clearly needs to be better planning for where we build and live," he said.
With climate an ever-present issue come election time, at every level, and given the impact of natural disasters in the Orange electorate in the last six months, it seemed an obvious point for other candidates to really ram home as a point of difference on the campaign trail.
Mr Donato is an old hand at this now. He plays the game as well as anyone.
Being an Independent member has allowed him to press the flesh with his constituents right across the electorate. It's clear people in Orange feel they have a local member they can easily approach. That's a big tick for him.
It also means Mr Donato is able to really hone in on issues that emerge quickly, and certainly his very vocal support for the greyhound industry in Orange, again, as was the case in 2016, is another tick.
He's also, as expected, very keen to point out the failings of the government where needed, and the highlighting of the Wyangala Dam "broken promise" and continued short falls in staffing levels at regional hospitals in his electorate makes Mr Donato a genuine voice for the electorate.
It's hard to say what impact the presence of Sam Farraway had on the election campaign trail in Orange, too.
An upper house member, the Minister for Regional Roads and Transport is never backward in coming forward, and would regularly comment on social media posts of Mr Donato's as well as shadow ministers in the Labor party.
But in October Mr Farraway made it clear he was the one capable of delivering for Orange, and took what some would call the outlandish step of declaring himself "basically the Member for Orange" during a speech in the upper house.
In jest? Maybe. But there can be little doubt the voting public in Orange wouldn't have taken too kindly to an upper house member, based in Bathurst, giving himself the title.
After Mr Donato left the SFF in December, all eyes were on Mr Borsak and his under siege party for a new candidate for the seat of Orange.
We were promised a high profile face, and if that eventuated the seat of Orange could have been a really interesting one as we headed to the polls.
The unveiling of Aaron Kelly as the SFF candidate for Orange drew plenty of headlines, but none of them good. He was quizzed about some past Facebook posts where he expressed support for gun rights and the banning of the Quran.
While Labor candidate Heather Dunn and Greens candidate David Mallard both ran decent campaigns but it was an uphill battle.
Mr Donato has enjoyed a good run as the Member for Orange since his stunning byelection result in 2016, a point in history that marked the end of the Nationals' seven-decade reign in Orange.
He's gone into bat for the region on a number of occasions and would have needed to have made a real slip-up to give the chasing pack any chance of taking a chunk out of his majority.
Mr Donato has the runs on the board, and the voters in Orange recognised that.
Now, we'll get an opportunity to see how an Independent member works with a Labor government that will likely hold a majority in the lower house.
