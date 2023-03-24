Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News

SES reminds people to make sure properties are prepared for torrential rain, storms

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated March 24 2023 - 4:01pm, first published 3:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Wednesday and Thursday's wild storms that lashed Orange are a timely reminder for people to have their property prepared for more intense weather activity.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

More local stories
Wild weather knocks Wade Park out of action as finals cricket moved at the 11th hour
No comments
The sightscreen at the tennis court end of Wade Park was badly damaged during Thursday's storm. Picture supplied.
Greatbatch earns top honour as Country Championships officials named
No comments
Billy Greatbatch in action during the 2022 Peter McDonald Premiership grand final. Picture by Amy McIntyre.
Exclusive report: Orange's pandemic-led property price explosion
No comments
Peter Fisher Real Estate sold a property at 192 McLaughlin Street for $700,000 in 2021 with the seller having only purchased it a year earlier for $353,000. Photo was supplied.
Twin rain bombs should serve as a warning for region, says SES
State Emergency Service (SES), with Superintendent Central West Command, Joshua Clark says they're bracing for more storm activity this weekend. File picture.
More from my region
Candidates lay out plans to address major crisis in Bathurst
Lithgow Mercury
Lithgow Mercury
Burchell Wilson (Liberal Democrats), Kay Nankervis (Greens) and Paul Toole (Nationals) discuss the housing crisis.
Rain bombs should serve as a warning for region, says SES
Cowra Guardian
Cowra Guardian
State Emergency Service (SES), with Superintendent Central West Command, Joshua Clark says they're bracing for more storm activity this weekend. File picture.
Trains running again after latest problems on part of Blue Mountains line
Lithgow Mercury
Lithgow Mercury
Cowra gets off lightly as extensive storm damage revealed in Orange
Cowra Guardian
Cowra Guardian
More national stories
These regional towns have the most expensive petrol
No comments
Regional petrol prices were 4.3 cents per litre more expensive than the city average. Picture by Chris Pippos.
Ex-NSW minister given second jail term for corruption
Ian Macdonald has been found guilty in a retrial over two charges of misconduct in public office. (Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS)
Angry outback town feels abandoned after mass fish kill
Locals are waiting on tests on drinking water after a mass fish kill near Menindee in outback NSW. (Samara Anderson/AAP PHOTOS)
How a Zebra spent a few hours on the town
No comments
Sero the Zebra was loose on the streets of Seoul for three hours. Picture supplied