Greatbatch earns top honour as Country Championships officials named

Although the Western Rams fell one win short of a Country Championships grand final appearance, the region will still be well represented in the decider.
Orange man and Group 10 official Billy Greatbatch has been appointed to referee Saturday's final between the Riverina Bulls and Newcastle Rebels.
Greatbatch isn't short of high-pressure experience, having taken the whistle for the inaugural Peter McDonald Premiership grand final which saw the Forbes Magpies take down Dubbo CYMS.
The touch judges for the game will be Tate Hoobin (Newcastle) and Michael Booth (Group 7), with Balunn Simon (Group 7) and Tom Lidbury (Newcastle) named as the in-goal judges.
Riverina coach Aaron Gorrell concedes his team faces a 'massive task' in trying to upset the Rebels in the final
The Bulls are one win away from a fairytale Country Championships title but standing in their way are one of the giants of country rugby league in Newcastle.
Not only will Riverina need to upset the Rebels but they will need to do so on their home turf at Woy Woy.
Gorrell says it will take blood, sweat and tears to land an upset but he firmly believes his Riverina team has what it takes.
"It's massive, especially we've got to travel. They're more or less at home," Gorrell said.
"They've gone through pretty easily, we had to show a different side to us last week, grinding out that win, not hanging on but we had one interchange for the last 20 minutes in mid 30 degrees so they showed some character and kept turning up.
"Their commitment and passion for the jumper, you can't fault it.
"Our execution and ball handling wasn't at it's best on the weekend but I think our defence, our goal-line defence especially, was really good. To win a final like it's going to have to be.
"When we're in that arm wrestle in that first half, one of the turning points I thought was we scored a try, they kicked off, we got to about halfway, put it in goal and our chase kept him in goal from halfway so that's something you can't coach, it's an attitude thing, willing to win and working for your mates."
Riverina qualified for the final with a 22-18 victory over Northern Rivers, while Newcastle were impressive 46-18 over Western Rams.
Gorrell is willing to embrace the underdog tag heading into the final.
"I think all the boys will be happy to run with the underdog tag but within our camp, we're quietly confident," he said.
"We're confident in ourselves that we can get the job done.
"We're going to have to be at our best, to be a lot better than we were on the weekend but I think our forward pack and what they can do at their best, and then to have the backs and Lachie to play on the back of that, I think we're in really good shape."
Like they have all campaign, Riverina have again been forced to make a few changes this week. The good news is they get back captain Zac Masters and playmaker Nathan Rose.
Riverina also elected to bring new Young recruit Zane Bijorac straight into the team after starring for the Cherrypickers in a trial last weekend.
Gorrell said he had no hesitation to bring the former Souths squad member in.
"No, he's just done a pre-season with the Bulldogs, he's a big body and he'll bring some aggression and some strike power out wide for us," he said.
"He's played some NRL trials etc, so he won't look out of place. Newcastle have some pretty strong ball-carrying centres so I think with him and Drabes in the centres, I think we'll be able to handle them pretty well.
"I did some research and spoke to a few blokes who coached him through Monaro Colts, spoke to Mick Dodson about him and they all give him pretty big raps. He'll add to our squad nicely."
Out of the team was injured pair Derek Hay and Guy Thompson, as well as Hamish Starr, who is unavailable.
The final is set for 2pm on Saturday.
