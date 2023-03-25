Is there enough interest for a third bullet service over the mountains?

A third Bullet train service is looming as a genuine possibility, making it even easier for rail enthusiasts to get to Sydney.
There are already two Bathurst Bullet services in operation, with the first one starting in October, 2012.
A second daily return service was then added in 2019 to increase options for passengers following the success of the Bullet.
The major players in the race for the seat of Bathurst all backed the motion of a third bullet, and say they will advocate the extra service.
"The NSW Nationals fought for two daily train services. As demand grows, they will be reviewed," Member for Bathurst Paul Toole, returned for another term on Saturday, said.
"Additional stops have been made for Rydal and Tarana and station upgrades are planned for Wallerawang.
"We are committed to new XPT trains to be rolled out in the Central West over the next four years."
Kay Nankervis, who ran as the candidate for the Greens, made it clear there needs to be a greater take-up of public transport and improvements to existing infrastructure and services, particularly rail, across regional NSW.
Ms Nankervis said the service should be free "to encourage more uptake of train travel to and from Sydney".
The Labor candidate for Bathurst, Cameron Shaw said more affordable access to Sydney, for those that don't drive, is always a good thing.
"Labor understands the positives of rail transport and if it becomes an option," he said.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
