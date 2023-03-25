Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Nsw Election

Third Bathurst Bullet train service on the cards for region

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
March 26 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A third Bullet train service is looming as a genuine possibility, making it even easier for rail enthusiasts to get to Sydney.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

More local stories
'They are hunting you down': Donato 'proud' after election win
No comments
Reelected Orange MP Phil Donato greets supporters at the Hotel Canobolas. Picture by Carla Freedman
'He took some screamers': Old heads come together to deliver Cavs historic title
No comments
The second grade Cavaliers side celebrate their grand final victory. Picture by Carla Freedman.
NSW election day as it happened: Perrottet resigns as Labor claims victory
No comments
ACM reporters are bringing you the latest news as NSW decides.
Is there enough interest for a third bullet service over the mountains?
More from my region
'They are hunting you down': Donato 'proud' after election win
Forbes Advocate
Forbes Advocate
Reelected Orange MP Phil Donato greets supporters at the Hotel Canobolas. Picture by Carla Freedman
Trip from a relative's home gets woman in strife with the court
Western Advocate
Western Advocate
Coulton's Catch-up | Safeguard Mechanism concerns and a Voice update
Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal
No comments
Federal Member for Parkes Mark Coulton speaking in Parliament House, Canberra. Picture supplied
'Nothing's perfect' but masterplan's inclusions will have a two decade-wait
Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal
No comments
An artist impression of Sir Rodden Cutler Park.
More national stories
Lawyers call for pilot's release citing agency probe
Dan Duggan (with wife Saffrine and eldest daughter Molly) faces extradition to the US. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)
Voice referendum advice won't be released
It is not the practice of the government to produce advice, says Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus. (Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS)
HomeBuilder paperwork deadline extended
The extension applies to existing applicants who have formal approval for off-the-plan purchases. (James Ross/AAP PHOTOS)
Libs should avoid 'margins' after NSW election defeat
Senator Andrew Bragg has urged NSW Liberals not to go the margins as they prepare for a new leader. (James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS)