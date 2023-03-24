When Stu and Toby Middleton walk out onto the field this weekend, they will not only be looking to make club history, but also trying to create a memory that will last a lifetime.
The father and son duo are part of the Cavaliers side which won its way through to the Orange and District Cricket Association second grade grand final against Kinross for the 2022/23 season.
Despite both featuring for the club during its title-winning Centenary Cup campaign last year, the pair have yet to play a grand final together.
"I played Cent Cup last year, but I had Covid for the grand final, so I couldn't play," Toby said.
With his club legend father having played five second grade games to qualify for the finals this time around, Toby was asked what it would mean to him to line up alongside his dad in a victorious outfit.
"It would be great for the Middleton name," he said with a smile.
Although Stu has won his fair share of grand finals for Cavs, should his side be successful in their quest for a title over the weekend, it may just be the most memorable one yet.
"It's every father's dream to play any type of sport with their kids," he said.
"I played a few games with (eldest son) Hugh as well when he was coming through the ranks. I guess I'm lucky with the body to be able to keep playing. I'm real proud."
With Toby spending most of the year as the team's opening batter and Stu sitting in the middle-order, the pair haven't had much of an opportunity to bat together.
While Stu said it would be great if he didn't have to bat at all during the grand final, he looked forward to possibility of getting one more crack to put on a big partnership with his son.
"Hopefully he can hang around," Stu joked.
"Our club hasn't won a second grade comp ever, so that's my motivation, to try and help the club win the comp.
"Maybe if that happens, I can officially retire. I've been trying to for the last ten years, but it's always good to come back and help the guys. To win that first one in second grade would be awesome."
Asked if he still gets nervous in the lead up to the championship game, Stu said: "I always do. It's human nature I guess."
"It's a dream come true to step out together. Kinross are going to be formidable foes. Both of us were the lower seeds and we've done our best to get to the grand final, so it will just come down to whoever performs the best."
With wet weather having lashed the city in recent days and no backup weekend - only Sunday - scheduled for games, there is a very real chance that premierships could be decided by whoever finished higher on the ladder.
With Cavs ending the year in third and Kinross in fourth, should teams be unable to get on, it would be the former that would be crowned champions.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime.
