Here's some good news for your investment returns

Last year was a challenging one for investors with super fund and share values fluctuating widely. This year started off well with strong gains. However recently cracks appeared in the US banking system. Three small banks got into trouble.
The largest was Silicon Valley Bank. It was a lender to new technology companies, some early stage, obviously a risky business. Its depositors received a bailout from the Federal Reserve and Deposit Insurance Scheme. All deposits were guaranteed.
The bank's shareholders will probably lose their whole investment. Importantly, the moves by the authorities prevented bank loss contagion.
Just when that problem was brought under control a new one appeared in Europe. Major Swiss bank Credit Suisse suffered a loss of depositor confidence. It was involved in several dramas last year - money laundering by Bulgarian drug dealers, a corruption scandal in Mozambique and a big data breach.
As a result many depositors decided to move their money to other banks. That's what banks never want - a rush of people demanding their money out. It ran short of liquidity.
The Swiss National Bank arranged a hurried deal for it to be bought by its bigger rival Union Bank of Switzerland. It also provided a large loan so no depositors will lose money.
Shareholders will get a small fraction of their shares' previous value. Holders of the riskiest bonds the bank issued will also suffer losses.
Once again the moves by the authorities worked. They successfully restored confidence in the European financial system, which was essential.
During these problems the prices at which most bank shares around the world trade fell sharply. That and general nervousness causing weakness in non-financial company shares caused share market averages to fall sharply.
So after a good start to the year super and investment fund values have seen sharp losses recently. Fortunately buyers are now again very interested in bank shares, seeing many as good value. Their prices are being bid up again, lifting markets.
Future interest rate increases will now be more limited. Central banks don't want to cause more bad debts and bank losses, or recessions. Inflation is declining in many countries including the US. So interest rates are close to their peak, and the bank wobbles will limit them further.
Once there is evidence Australian inflation is declining, interest rates will peak here, and share markets should do well. Most companies have low debt levels so higher interest rates aren't a big problem. Profits should remain healthy and shares, super and investment funds should do well.
