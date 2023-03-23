On Saturday evening we are asked to observe Earth Hour, a regular event on the global environmental calendar.
As usual, we are encouraged to turn off the lights between 8.30pm and 9.30pm and to reflect on the health of our planet. Unfortunately, our planet is in big trouble.
The bad news was delivered early this week via the synthesis report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).
This report represents seven years of research on climate change and its effects from hundreds of expert authors from the scientific community.
The report confirms that we are increasing our greenhouse gas emissions to the extent of not being able to achieve an internationally agreed safe target of 1.5 degrees above pre industrial temperatures.
In not doing so we are placing our planet in danger of experiencing increased sea levels and increasing severe and rapid climate events that will cause harm to lives, livelihoods and the natural systems we depend on for survival.
The report also points out that if climate change is not drastically curbed, we will be subjecting our grandchildren to several times the extreme climate events that we currently experience.
Anything several times worse than the fires, floods and drought of recent years is terrible to contemplate.
We also need to be aware that the vulnerable populations of developing countries will bear the brunt of runaway climate change, although they have contributed little to greenhouse gas emissions.
As the IPCC report states, the window of opportunity to do something about it is rapidly closing. The report also states that it is possible to turn things around if we are prepared to take drastic action now.
The next decade will be crucial if we are to keep warming below 2 degrees. Australia is finally making a move to beef up its response to climate change through its Safeguard Mechanism. Although a step in the right direction, it has been criticised by many as not going far enough to be effective.
In the light of the IPCC report, this may indeed be the case. Let us hope that our government takes the IPCC report into consideration.
A suggestion for this year's Earth Hour is for us to take the time to compose a letter to our favourite Federal politician expressing concerns about climate change and our support for urgent and effective action on the issue.
