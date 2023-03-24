Vote one, mars bar slice: Where to get the best feed on election day?

Voting is an amazing experience but, let's be honest ... we are all thinking about the democracy sausage on offer after we cast our ballots.
Thousand of people across the Orange electorate will descend upon polling booths on Saturday (March 25) to decide who will represent us in Macquarie Street.
Part of the voting experience is investing some hard earned money in the many barbecues and cake stalls that pop up around polling locations.
We, at the Central Western Daily, have rung around to find who will be offering what so you can strategically plan out your election day.
Take a look at the map below to see who is selling what. You can also filter by item so if you think you'll be in desperate need of a caffeine hit, tick the coffee box on the left hand side.
There is plenty to get excited about but there are two clear standouts in our region.
Talk in the newsroom was that Nashdale Public School would be putting on an impressive spread and we now have confirmation.
The school will have not just a sausage sizzle but bacon and egg rolls, a cake stall and coffee on site.
However a late contender for best set-up has emerged in the form of Spring Hill Public School. They will also have bacon and egg rolls, snags as well as some baked goods such as apple slice, mars bar slice and muffins.
You can find the complete list of voting locations here and if you flew past it, scroll back up to find an interactive map of what voting location is offering what food-wise.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.