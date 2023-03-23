Students at an Orange high school have had their NAPLAN test disrupted after a tractor collided with a power pole.
Essential Energy crews responded to an unplanned power outage at 11.17am on Thursday (February 23) with James Sheahan Catholic High School one of the areas affected.
An spokesperson confirmed the incident had occurred after a tractor ran into one of the poles at the Towac Park racecourse.
"Electricity network protection equipment activated automatically after detecting a fault at 11.17am, switching power off for the safety of the public and the electricity network to 931 premises," they said.
"On arrival, crews found that a tractor had collided with a power pole inside the racecourse on Canobolas Road, resulting in the outage.
"Crews set about isolating the area and safeguarding the driver to allow his safe exit from the tractor. All customers' power supply was restored by 11.38am.
"Essential Energy reminds people that if they hit a power pole or powerline, to stay in the vehicle, call triple zero, and wait for Essential Energy to say it's safe to exit before leaving the vehicle.
"Essential Energy thanks customers for their patience and understanding."
James Sheahan Assistant Principal of Teaching and Learning Michael Tilston told the Central Western Daily that the outage had disrupted one test but students would be right back at it on Friday.
"The blackout impacted one NAPLAN session, however there are plenty of other sessions available and it will be rescheduled for tomorrow," he said.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
