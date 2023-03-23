'Big collection' of plants as big sale gears up for autumn rollout

A call out to all plant-lovers, the big autumn sale is about to return for its green biannual gig.
Friends of the Orange Botanic Gardens will host its first Plant Sale for 2023, with a large stock of both native and exotic plants up for grabs.
The two-day sale will be held from April 1 to 2, with committee member Libby West anticipating a "couple of thousand" people for that weekend.
"We've got a big collection of Australian natives that are all suitable for growing around this area, they're perfect for our Orange climate," Mrs West said.
"There are quite a lot of non-native, exotic plants we'll have for sale as well, but most of the seeds have all been gathered in the Central West."
Coining the group's Chris Mills as the "native guru" of plants amid many other members, Mrs West said Friends of the Orange Botanic Gardens has been a busy crew in preparation for the sale.
Pricing will range from $2 to $5 for most plants, with the odd $10 flora in the mix.
"They're all very affordable and are in really healthy conditions," Mrs West said.
"And all proceeds from sales are put back into the gardens for different projects, so everything is essentially going back into the community."
A vibrant place where locals to the area seek comfort in, Orange Botanic Gardens is considered a rarer staple in the Colour City by many.
The natural 17-hectare site is scattered with both native and exotic plants, droves of trees, and is home to several different bird species.
"[Urban] development is happening so rapidly in Orange, so we're very fortunate have a big. free space where people can enjoy a peaceful and quiet area to be in," Mrs West said.
"The bird life is pretty amazing as well with a staggering list of species, which is why we have guided bird walks once a month on the first Sunday of every month.
"A lot of [those birds] you don't see in a typical park and we're lucky to have them here."
Saturday's Plant Sale will be held at the Orange Botanic Gardens' propagation area on April 1from 8:30am to 2pm, and Sunday on April 2 from 8:30am until 12 noon.
Enquiries can be emailed to friendsorangebotanicgardens@gmail.com or contact Libby West on 0488 625 640.
Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock. Want to get in touch? Flick an email to emily.gobourg@austcommunitymedia.com.au
