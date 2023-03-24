"We need each side to clearly spell out what they will do, and when."
That's the message from the head of the NSW Farmers Association after the Nationals and NSW Labor have been trading criticism in recent weeks over the future of the proposed Great Western Highway duplication between Lithgow and Katoomba.
It also comes after shadow minister for regional roads Jenny Aitchison told ACM after 12 years in government, the NSW Coalition had managed to not get "very far at all" with any sort of upgraded crossing of the Blue Mountains.
NSW Farmers chief executive officer Pete Arkle said he was calling on the NSW Government and the NSW Opposition to outline clear plans for the future of the Great Western Highway.
He said the key east-west road corridor had become a political football.
"This highway needs upgrading - everyone agrees on that - but rather than throw mud back and forth, we need each side to clearly spell out what they will do, and when," he said.
"You've got a lot of farmers growing a lot of food and fibre in the west, and with a new airport being built in Western Sydney, we're going to need a great transport corridor to get that food from farm gate to dinner plate."
NSW Farmers' expression of frustration follows NSW Labor leader Chris Minns telling a crowd in western Sydney earlier this month that, if elected, his party would take $1.1 billion allocated in the state budget for a proposed Great Western Highway tunnel and redirect it to roads across western Sydney and regional NSW.
Ms Aitchison emphasised the tunnel was not being cancelled but being deferred.
She said it was billions of dollars short of the money that was needed and "you do not start a project like that or commit further funds to it if you don't know for sure that the project is right".
The Nationals' Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway, however, has categorised Labor's decision on the $1.1 billion as a cancellation of the project and has said that the plan from the start was for a 20-80 funding split between the state and Commonwealth.
Mr Arkle said farmers - along with rural and regional communities - wanted to see results.
"We've had a shocking year of floods and many roads across the state are in disrepair, while our rail network also needs upgrading," Mr Arkle said.
"No-one expects these projects to be simple, but they are getting sick and tired of political fights while they dodge potholes.
"Both sides need to put their plans to the people, and let the voters choose."
In January, the NSW Farmers Association's business, economics and trade spokesman Andrew Martel said the association had been "calling for upgraded road and rail back in 2019, and here we are again approaching another [NSW] election and we've still got political issues stalling progress".
