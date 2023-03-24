Fresh offering from the Byng Street Group Advertising Feature

Byng Street Group's owner, Jeremy Norris, is excited about their new fresh, take-home meal range. Picture Supplied

While many hospitality businesses have struggled both during and since COVID, the Byng Street Group continues to flourish. Owner, Jeremy Norris, and his committed team have persisted in their efforts to not only keep their many loyal customers happy at their numerous cafes, but also to think outside the box and find ways to better serve those customers while growing their client base.



Jeremy said that following the success of their take-home meals at their Lucknow venue, Larder and Home, the Byng Street Group has recently rolled out a menu of pre-prepared, take home meals that are packed with flavour and full of fresh ingredients. "People are getting busier and with that, we are all becoming time poor,"



"There are a lot of pre-prepared meals that you can buy these days and we wanted to try and do this for our customers with an emphasis on freshly made using wholesome ingredients that are better for you," he said. "We started making take home meals for our venue in Lucknow and we have seen the demand for this grow quite significantly over the past two years, so we wanted to build onto that with another layer of fresh meals with the option of home delivery."

Customers have the choice to collect their meals from Byng Street or Larder and Home, or take advantage of the team's convenient home delivery service, and Jeremy said there was an amazing range of weekly home-made meals for people to try. "We offer a range of freezer favourites such as lasagnes, Thai chicken pies, Beef and Guinness pies, fish pies, vegetarian lasagne, cauliflower cheese and potato gratin.



"The fresh menu changes every week to keep it new and interesting and each week we launch a new fresh food menu which is emailed to our subscribers every Thursday morning at 9am," he said. "We also offer our range of jams, chutneys, pickles, and muesli which is all prepared at our production kitchen in North Orange."

The themes and ideas for the meal menus comes from the dedicated team of chefs in the production kitchen come up with all the ideas and meet once a month to discuss them. They work one month in advance so they have time to manage everything that is required to tempt customers taste buds.

Jeremy said the team use fresh ingredients and keep the plan simple. "I have always believed in trying to 'exceed customer expectations' and I get a kick out of being able to do that.



"I have always been passionate about the hospitality industry, having worked in it now for over 30 years, and we form relationships with out customers," he said. "I am not saying that we get it right 100 per cent of the time, but I firmly believe we get it right 95 per cent of the time and that's where my passion comes from."

Apart from the passion shown by Jeremy and his team of 62 employees, he said being a part of their local communities is another reason why the Byng Street Group is so popular with customers. "I think people generally like to support local business but you have to make them feel like they belong to your business.



"It doesn't matter what business you are in, people have to feel like they are valued as a customer, they need to be acknowledged," he said. "Say hi to them as soon as they walk in the door, ask them how their days has been, when they leave say goodbye and tell them to enjoy the rest of their day, because if you do this, then they are going to be happy."

