Designer of several buildings from court houses, church sites, post offices and 'intimidating' entryways to jails, the works of late colonial architect James Johnstone Barnet (1827 to 1904) still stands in droves across the Central West today.
After migrating to New South Wales in 1854, Barnet eventually became responsible for more than 1300 public buildings across the state.
He was the architect for a lengthy list of major court houses in the region, such as Orange, Bathurst, Dubbo, Lithgow, Goulburn and Katoomba.
Scottish-born Barnet is responsible for the original build of Bathurst Jail, as well.
Now used as a study campus in Sydney's west since 1996, he was also the creator of the famous 'Callan Park Hospital for the Insane'.
Operating as a 'lunatic asylum' from 1878 to 1914, haunting tales say the site was built on top of 100 anonymous graves.
He was also the architect responsible for other significant city-based landmarks still standing today.
Barnet planned and constructed Sydney University's Medical School and a new wing at the Australian Museum, along with Sydney's public library, main postal building and Crown Lands office to name a few.
But the extent of his architectural talent also stretched to the Central West's little villages - local 'lock-up' sites, police stations and court houses all built to promote 'law and order' in the region.
They're all officially non-operational today, but Barnet's building stamps can still be seen across Canowindra, Cudal, Cumnock, Eugowra, Molong, Obley, Ophir, Toogong and Yeoval.
Thousands of people were prosecuted or sentenced after passing through the doors of Barnet's designs.
One of the more famous criminal acts in the area was committed by the Gardiner-Hall Gang, where a massive heist was pulled off during the gold rush era in 1862.
It's believed that bushrangers (and outlaws) Frank Gardiner and Ben Hall's loot tallied an estimated $8 million dollars today - and still holds the record for leading Australia's biggest highway gold robbery at Eugowra Rocks.
Hall's demise ended in his death after being shot by police, while Frank Gardiner was eventually captured and trialled in the Supreme Court of NSW - another building part-designed by the one and only, James Barnet.
According to National Trust NSW, Barnet ended up being responsible for some 169 post offices, 130 court houses, 110 jails and 'lock-ups', 155 police stations and 20 lighthouses - which doesn't include hundreds of other public sites.
The colonial architect in charge of military works designs ended up sacked after being found guilty of "gross indifference towards his duties" in 1890, effectively ending Barnet's career.
He died 14 years later on December 16 in 1904 and was survived by he and wife Amy Barnet's seven children - three sons, four daughters.
James Barnet remains buried at Rookwood Cemetery in western Sydney today.
Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD.
