A man from the Chewa tribe in eastern Africa, fell in love with Orange when he and his family were passing through on their way to a wedding.
Francis Phiri hasn't looked back since relocating his family to Orange but hasn't lost touch with his roots and celebrated the culture and music he grew up with at a Harmony Day performance on Saturday
Mr Phiri accompanied his friend and former Orange resident, Felix Machridza, who is from the Shona tribe in Zimbabwe, and is now a lecturer at CSU in Wagga Wagga, during the performance in the Orange Southcourt.
"It was so lovely, it reminded me of back home when we would just play music freely," he said.
"It was very good to see different cultures coming together and with different food, sharing the food and I just liked the way it was organised.
"It was inclusive, we managed to see what other cultures do, what other cultures celebrate, what they eat, I tasted the Ukranian food, I never thought I would taste any Ukrainian food, I loved their sweets."
The pair met when he was living in Sydney and singing in an African band called Echoes of African Music that performed in Marrickville.
Mr Phiri and his family lived in Sydney for eight years without leaving the city and suburbs before a trip to attend a wedding led to his family driving through Orange and falling in love with the area.
Mr Phiri is from Malawi but was born and raised in Zimbabwe and said the drums and music was central to the culture he experienced growing up.
"My parents came from Malawi my mum moved from Malawi to Zimbabwe for search of work so back then it was Rhodesia and Nyasaland, so it was one country.
"I was born in Zimbabwe in 1970 so I grew up in Zimbabwe up until I was a teenager and my parents sent me back to Malawi to do some high school studies, where I managed to learn our culture and the way of living."
Australia was a much more inclusive country than what we thought it was.- Francis Phiri
However, he returned to Zimbabwe to do his college studies and he was living there when he married his Zimbabwean wife Heather.
The family moved to Australia in 2007 with their son Timothy, who is now studying at CSU in Wagga Wagga, and had a daughter Leah in 2007 after arriving in Australia.
"It was a time when a lot of nurses were coming to Australia from Zimbabwe and some engineers and mechanics and lecturers and we thought we might go there and study a profession that would make us work and live in Australia," he said.
The decision to move to Orange came by chance several years later.
"My wife's aunty was getting married in Condobolin so we travelled to Condobolin and on our way we saw these beautiful country towns like Lithgow, Bathurst and Orange," he said.
"When we came to Orange we saw how beautiful the trees were, very colourful, and we drove into town, it looked very nice, clean and there was a lot of fresh air. So breathtaking."
He said they visited again after the wedding and spent a night in Orange, "it was cold but it was nice and we came again a second time".
"When we came a second time we managed to buy a land and home package.
"We just decided that this is the best place to be and we hunted for schools for our kids, we managed to get a very good school, Orange Anglican Grammar School for our kids and we enrolled our kids, our kids were happy so we decided to live here."
That was six years ago and since then and his family have made Orange their home and started a disability support business.
"I moved to Orange in 2017 to look for a better lifestyle for my family and my kids," Mr Phiri said.
"Now I'm running my own business, I'm running a business with my wife, which is called Quality Care Disability Services."
In 2015 the family became Australian citizens and said the country was different to what they initially expected.
"Australia was a much more inclusive country than what we thought it was," Mr Phiri said.
"We expected it to be a bit isolated, we thought that coming to Australia would be a place where we would have to dance to other people's tune and not be able to live your own life.
"When we got here it was a different experience all together because we realised that it was a multicultural country where there were a lot of different cultures that had migrated to Australia and we actually managed to live according to our own cultural needs and we managed to have our own little community and we also managed to get some of the food that we eat in Africa."
He said initially that food came from the Flemington Markets but now they grow a lot of their own vegetables.
"We don't really miss that at all at the moment because we can grow it all in our own yards and have fresh food coming from our own gardens, so that's a plus for living in the Central West in Orange."
Those vegetables include maize, potatoes, beans and sugarcane.
Mr Phiri is a member of the Central West African Cultural Group.
He said he's also met people from several other African countries including Kenya, Nigeria, Liberia, Ivory Coast, Botswana and South Africa in Orange.
"I tend to meet and talk to them when I see someone who has got a similar skin colour with me," Mr Phiri said.
Although they love Australia, Mr Phiri said he used to return to Zimbabwe and Malawi every second year until COVID hit and stopped travel, until he was able to go back last year for five weeks.
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
