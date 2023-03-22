Driver taken to Orange Hospital after ute flips down embankment

A woman has been taken to Orange Hospital after her car ploughed down an embankment at east of Orange on Wednesday.
Emergency services, including police, police rescue, firefighters and multiple vehicles from NSW Ambulance, all responded to the scene at Freemantle Road, at Mount Rankin, after receiving Triple-0 calls for help.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said the driver, a woman, crashed her vehicle down the embankment at 12.15pm.
The woman's vehicle, a dual cab utility, landed on its wheels.
One of NSW Ambulance's 4WD vehicles drove into a nearby paddock so paramedics could assist at the scene. The driver was then loaded into one of the waiting ambulances.
They said the victim, a woman in her 50s, suffered chest injuries and dizziness, and after being assessed and treated by paramedics at the scene, was transported to Orange Hospital via road ambulance for ongoing treatment.
