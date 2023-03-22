Driver taken to Orange Hospital after ute flips down embankment

Central Western Daily
Driver taken to Orange Hospital after car goes down embankment at Mount Rankin

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
Updated March 22 2023 - 2:57pm, first published 2:48pm
A woman has been taken to Orange Hospital after her car ploughed down an embankment at east of Orange on Wednesday.

