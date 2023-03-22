High-energy show brings the heart of Africa to the stage in Orange

Get ready to be transported to the pulsating heart of Africa when the high-energy show, Cirque Mother Africa returns to Australia with an all new production that will hit the stage in Orange next month.
Musicians and artists will transport audiences to the continent of Africa in the 90-minute show that combines talent from nine African countries including Ethiopia, South Africa, Kenya and Tanzania.
That talent includes contortion, acrobatics, traditional dance, live music, pan spinning, hand balancing and more.
Among the performers is lead singer Nonhlanhla Pretty Changese who grew up in Durban, South Africa.
Ms Changese has been performing with Cirque Mother Africa since 2010 from Munich in Germany, she's also performed in South America and South Africa.
Although the show has been here before, this is her first time visiting Australia.
"The country is good ... the sense of humour in the country is nice, it's beautiful," she said.
"I'm looking forward to a full-house every day, I'm looking forward to making people enjoy the show, I'm looking forward to people seeing me on stage singing with my colleagues performing.
"You get scared, you get interested ... you are laughing," she said of audience reactions.
"We will get you smiling and excited."
Ms Changese's singing career came about after she was escorting her friends to a singing audition, which she had not planned to take part in but was encouraged to participate. With nothing to loose, she gave it everything she had and before she finished the song one of the judges stood up and gave her a ticket to the finals which left her more than a little shocked.
She was also the first one to be offered a two-year-contract to tour with some of the best musical talent South Africa has to offer including Tsepo Tsola, Ringo Madlingozi, Thandiswa Mazawi, Brenda Fassie, Busi Mhlongo and Miriam Makeba.
"I'm from a poor family and in Durban we are different, there's families with the rich background and my family is poor, I studied but I didn't complete the college exactly but I love music," she said.
"I did everything I can to be this kind of a singer to be where I am now and my family at the back they are waiting for me because I'm a bread winner.
"The love I have is coming from my family, I have to take it out through my music, I have to take it out to other people.
"When I'm on stage I see my daughter always, I know I'm on stage, I know what I have to do but once I step on the stage, once I have the mic on my head I think of my daughter."
The critically-acclaimed show has been described as 100 per cent African, 100 per cent energy and 100 per cent family fun and was recently on Broadway.
Cirque Mother Africa will be at Orange Civic Theatre on Sunday, April 16. To book contact 6393 8111.
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
